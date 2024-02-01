TURNING DOG WASTE INTO MILLIONS

Knoxville's BioPet Laboratories Dedicates New World Headquarters, Quadruples Operations, Projects Job Growth

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When Knoxville serial entrepreneur Tom Boyd announced he was going to build a business around managing dog waste, laughter was a frequent response. That business, BioPet Laboratories, has created a new industry and established itself as the global leader in animal genomics. The company provides its PooPrints waste management service to over 8,000 multifamily customers throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America and the United Kingdom. Today, the company dedicated its new world headquarters and laboratory in West Knoxville, which will enable BioPet to quadruple its operations. The new facilities are an integral part of BioPet's expanded growth initiative.

The new, 6,000 square foot facility features the latest, state-of-the-art DNA testing and identification instruments. BioPet's investment in the expanded space and advanced technology will accelerate its rapid-results DNA analysis capabilities, and will make it possible for BioPet to develop a series of additional DNA and animal genomics testing services.

"It's true that some people questioned our business proposition, but Tom knew there was a great opportunity and the chance to help solve a serious problem that virtually every community faces – dog waste," says BioPet's CEO J. Retinger. "The continuing, rapid increase in pet ownership is driving BioPet's growth. Today, 70% of US households have a pet. Over the past two years our company's operations and revenues have more than doubled. That's why we're investing to meet the rapidly expanding demand for BioPet's animal genomics services. We project that we'll need to recruit 30 to 40 additional employees over the next two years."

BioPet founder and chairman, Tom Boyd, has been an entrepreneur and innovator for over 60 years. He created Fi-Shock, one of the first electric fences for dogs and cattle; Mark Electrics, a major electronics supplier; EDP Biotech, an early detection test for colon cancer; BioPet Laboratories, an animal genomics testing lab, and PooPrints — BioPet's dog waste management service.

"Of the 17 businesses I've created, BioPet Laboratories and its PooPrints dog waste management service is the one that is most exciting and offers the greatest growth potential," said Boyd. "I'm extremely proud of the BioPet team and what they've achieved. Our new facilities position BioPet among the many industry-leading companies that have been cultivated by Knoxville's entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem. I don't think anybody is laughing anymore."

BioPet Laboratories is an international biotechnology company specializing in animal genomics and DNA-based testing. The company's full-service laboratory provides comprehensive DNA analysis, reporting, research and product development. Learn more at www.biopetlabs.com

