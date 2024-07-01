TURNING HEADS: Troutman Amin LLP's Newest Partner Graces the Cover of Deserve to Win Magazine as the Firm Is Poised For Even More Growth

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month legendary marketing law firm Troutman Amin, LLP made headlines when it elevated National Law Review "Go-To-Thought-Leader" Brittany Andres to the role of partner.

Andres, a seasoned complex litigator and former members of the world-famous Lakers Girls dance team, was instrumental in the formation of the firm and has earned multiple first-in-the-nation results in her tenure.

Legendary Marketing Law Firm Troutman Amin, LLP's newest partner Brittany Andres makes cover of Deserve to Win Magazine Post this Troutman Amin, LLP partner Brittany Andres on the cover of the popular Deserve to Win Magazine

Owing to her tremendous accomplishments Andres was selected to grace the cover of the popular Deserve to Win Magazine this month, which also included a feature article focused on the fascinating story of how she joined with world-class litigator Eric J. Troutman to create a new powerhouse law firm.

As the article explains, Andres and Troutman met for the first time at an industry-event in Las Vegas, NV and soon imagined the terms for the new firm on the back of a napkin, that was later signed and became the contractual backbone for the firm.

"I was absolutely stunned by how good she was." Troutman recounts of working with his new associate in the article. "She was just incredible. I have supervised dozens of lawyers during my tenure at big law and Brittany's performance was so superior it was almost unbelievable."

Andres is also incredibly pleased with her new role, per the article:

"It's the sexiest area of law there is." Andres explains about her new law practice. "And I mean that in every sense of the word. It is incredibly fast moving. Incredibly high stakes. Virtually every piece of class litigation we handle is a bet the company case."

Andres is also extremely pleased to be partnered with firm co-founder and legendary compliance attorney Puja J. Amin. "Puja is the greatest female lawyer I have ever known, and the fact that I am now her partner is absolutely incredible."

Troutman Amin, LLP has experienced impressive growth recently and appears set to continue its incredible string of newsworthy victories.

The firm will host its second-annual "Law Conference of Champions" event on July 15, 2025–an event that sold out two-months in advance–and is expected to bring together hundreds of professionals from the nations largest digital advertising, Martech and direct-to-consumer brands.

Firm attorneys will also be speaking main stage at the massive Affiliate Summit East event in New York City in July, 2024 before heading to Atlanta later in the year to partner with the Association of National Advertisers for the prestigious Masters of Advertising Law Conference.

On top of that, the firm is set to add a new litigator in its growing California office along with two post-bar law clerks in the next 45 days.

"The future is incredibly bright." Troutman relates. "We just can't stop winning, and everyone wants to be part of that. Clients, lawyers, legal professionals. And with Brittany now installed as partner there really is no limit for us."

"This is exactly what we set out to create and we are exactly where we expected we'd be." Amin said of the firm's carefully calibrated-approach to growth. "Stay tuned, and just wait until you see what happens next."

