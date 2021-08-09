Turning Increases Accessibility and Engagement with Latest Dojo360 Feature Release

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement SaaS platforms and hybrid learning solutions for education, business, and civic sectors, has just released new features to its leading Dojo360 software platform that further increases learner accessibility and engagement.

Dynamic response display features in the latest Dojo360 feature release Enhanced visualization and accessibility features of Dojo360

"Dojo360 builds on the legacy of Turning's industry-defining learning engagement technologies by creating the most holistic experience for both instructors and learners," said Murad Velani, Turning's Chief Executive Officer. "The new features we're releasing in time for fall further elevate the Dojo360 learning experience, and demonstrate our commitment to listen to our customers and deliver functionality that enables them deliver remarkable learning experiences."

Highlights of the current Dojo360 feature release include real-time response reporting, visualization options including popular word cloud display, and features meeting or exceeding Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) standards including high contrast UI, screen reader compatibility, and real time closed captioning in Dojo360's virtual classroom.

"Accessibility is a top priority for us at Turning, and we are committed to meet or exceed WCAG standards," said Kathryn Stewart, Turning's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "When you have a platform like Dojo360 that reaches learners across K-12, higher education, and business sectors, it's imperative the technology and learning be inclusive and accessible for all."

Building on the company's success as the original learning engagement innovator, Dojo360 gives instructors the ability to organize content from a variety of popular content formats that can be curated to build interactive learning pathways for synchronous or asynchronous instruction. By providing a single platform for curating and delivering personalized hybrid learning, Dojo360 is provides a comprehensive platform for measurable learning engagement and experiences for education and vocational settings.

About Turning

Founded in 2002, Turning was born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. The iconic Turning portfolio (Knowbly, ExamView, Point Solutions Suite, and Dojo360) embodies our mission to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. Learn more at www.turning.com.

About Centre Lane Partners

Centre Lane is a private investment firm focused on making equity and debt, control and non-control, investments in North American middle market companies. Centre Lane targets companies with revenues between $20 and $500 million that have leading market positions and sustainable competitive advantages in their respective niches. For more information, visit https://centrelanepartners.com/.

