Turning Launches a New Brand Identity to Drive Collaboration, Retention, Connection, and Engagement Between Learners and Instructors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning , the ultimate learning solution, announced today that it is dropping the "Technologies" moniker from its name along with unveiling a completely new visual identity to better reflect its transformation to the world's leading provider of learning engagement software. The new branding conveys the company's focus on empowering everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge while embracing customers around the globe who have naturally referred to the brand as "Turning". By simplifying and modernizing the name, the energy and motion of Turning's continuing dedication to innovation in the global learning industry can be conveyed in a single word.

"We have grown our business significantly over the last several years and transformed our core Turning platform to better serve our customer base. Our brand relaunch represents the natural evolution of that transformation," said Kenneth Frank, CEO of Turning. "Today, Turning offers instructors, trainers, employees, and participants everything they need for a modern learning experience. It's imperative for our brand to reflect and promote our company as it is today and the tremendous value we bring."

Brand Refresh Part of Turning Growth Strategy

The brand refresh is part of Turning's strategy targeted to emphasize the strength of our capabilities, our growth, and our commitment to helping our customers beyond technology. The new Turning logo is an evolution of the company's previous logo, with a look and feel that embodies Turning's tireless determination and genuine care for its clients' success. The new typeface and vibrant colors reflect the company's approach to their work: energetic, passionate, and innovative.

Turning is changing our identity system, website, social media profiles, and new visual brand signature.

A New Generation of Learning Solutions

We've come a long way since 2002 and a new generation of learners continues to inspire us to expand our offerings in innovative ways. The upcoming launch of Dojo360, Turning's flexible learning engagement platform, illustrates Turning's commitment to driving improved learner engagement through a complete blended learning toolset built distinctly for modern learners, instructors, and institutions. With Dojo360, instructors and facilitators can create assessments, assemble presentations, take attendance, provide asynchronous assignments, chat live with learners 1:1 or in groups, and connect data with an organization's current LMS--all from a single platform. Dojo360 empowers instructors and facilitators to engage in deeper connections with learners through its transformative approach to software architecture and its optimal user experience which removes barriers to implementation and scale. Request early access at www.turning.com/request-info .

The refresh to our existing brand, product family, and the upcoming Dojo360 product launch demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the vision that inspired both Turning and our supporters to deliver blended learning experiences as part of a learning path (Corporate) or traditional curriculum (Higher Education). With that said, we decided to update our brand elements to embody our vision better. The update includes the brand logo, color, and website.

It's Still Business as Usual, with More Capabilities

The updates show the evolution of Turning since its founding in 2002. While this is a significant change, our core beliefs haven't changed.

Over the last few months, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a new image that would accurately depict who we are, at our core as a team.

What this means for our existing clients is that it's business as usual with more capabilities offered for you. We will of course continue to support you through our products, success team, and account managers, with the same if not better and fun, brilliance, and professionalism you've come to experience.

Turning Resources

About Turning

Turning is born out of the desire to transform traditional learning into active learning engagement. Our mission is to empower everyone to see new opportunities through knowledge. We build intuitive products that inspire people to learn together, recognize the power of their voice, and discover deeper connections to peers. Customers like The Walt Disney Company, University of Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Coca-Cola use Turning to unlock their learning potential.

