TURNING LEMONS INTO $20.5 MILLION OF LIFESAVING CHILDHOOD CANCER RESEARCH: ALEX'S LEMONADE STAND FOUNDATION CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF LEMONADE DAYS

WYNNEWOOD, Pa., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. celebrates the 20th anniversary of Lemonade Days this June 2024. Since its inception in 2004, Lemonade Days has made a monumental impact in the fight against pediatric cancer, raising over $20.5 million dollars through over 30,000 stands. This year, the event extends throughout June, aiming to have stands in all 50 states.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is fighting childhood cancer. One cup at a time. Pick any day (or days) in June to participate in the 20th Anniversary of Lemonade Days, and help make this year the biggest Lemonade Days yet.

Inspired by Alex Scott, a young girl diagnosed with neuroblastoma, who began a lemonade stand to fund cancer research at age four, ALSF has become a beacon of hope. Despite her passing in 2004 at age eight, Alex's vision has sparked a nationwide movement. To date, ALSF has raised over $300 million, funding more than 1,500 research projects at nearly 150 institutions globally.

"Seeing my daughter Alex's vision come to life ten-fold is both surreal and a blessing," said Liz Scott, Co-Executive Director of ALSF and Alex's mother. "What started as a simple lemonade stand has grown into a movement raising millions for childhood cancer research. We are deeply grateful to those who make Lemonade Days a success year after year."

The 20th Anniversary of Lemonade Days marks a significant milestone in pediatric cancer research, highlighting ALSF's impact in inspiring hope, raising awareness, and funding groundbreaking research that saves lives. Hosting a stand during Lemonade Days supports ALSF in the fight against childhood cancer and celebrates the strength of childhood cancer survivors and all families affected by this disease - a testament to Alex Scott's vision. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using #LemonadeDays to raise awareness and amplify survivor voices.

For more information on Lemonade Days and supporting childhood cancer research, visit www.alexslemonade.org/lemonade-days .

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. By the time Alex passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a worldwide fundraising movement and the largest independent childhood cancer charity in the U.S. ALSF is a leader in funding pediatric cancer research projects across the globe and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org .

