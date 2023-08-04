Turning Lottery Losses Into Lifetime Opportunities: National Association of Investors Launches "Winning With Stocks: The REAL Jackpot" Campaign

TROY, Mich., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investors, a prestigious nonprofit organization committed to empowering individual investors, is proud to announce the launch of its new and purpose-driven campaign, "Winning With Stocks: The REAL Jackpot." This transformative initiative aims to provide a meaningful path for individuals who may have experienced lottery losses to discover the world of financial growth and stock investment education.

With this offer, anyone can explore the full spectrum of benefits that come with a BetterInvesting Membership by trading losing lottery ticket numbers for a complimentary 90-day membership, no credit card required, at betterinvesting.org/lottery.

"At BetterInvesting, we firmly believe financial education should be accessible to everyone, and anyone can become a successful lifelong investor by following sound, practical investing principles. Our 'Winning With Stocks: The REAL Jackpot' campaign is designed to offer individuals a valuable opportunity to learn and grow to reach their long-term financial goals," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors / BetterInvesting. "Americans' desire for financial freedom should not rest on the immensely long odds of a one in a 300 million shot. By transforming lottery losses into potential lifetime opportunities, we can foster a nationwide culture of informed investing, where people from all walks of life secure their financial future in an honest and proven way."

BetterInvesting Membership opens doors to a comprehensive range of resources, tailored for both novice and seasoned investors. Participants gain access to in-depth investing education, an online stock analysis tool, and the digital version of BetterInvesting Magazine. Moreover, they will learn and apply the core principles of BetterInvesting: invest regularly, reinvest all earnings, buy high-quality growth companies, and diversify your portfolios.

For over seven decades, BetterInvesting has served as a trusted guide for more than 5 million investors, guiding them toward financial success. As a nonprofit organization, its mission centers on educating and empowering individuals and investment clubs to flourish in the stock market.

Registration for the FREE 90-day BetterInvesting Membership is available online at betterinvesting.org/lottery. Alternatively, participants can reach a US-based Member Service Representative at 877.275.6242 for assistance.

"Winning With Stocks: The REAL Jackpot" is an enduring commitment to enriching lives through financial education. BetterInvesting invites everyone to embark on this life-changing journey and discover a world of possibilities in high-quality stock investing.

About BetterInvesting: BetterInvesting®, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org. For media inquiries, please contact: Jan Jeffres, [email protected].

