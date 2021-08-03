Turning Names New Chief Product and Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning, the world's premier provider of learning engagement SaaS platforms and hybrid learning solutions for education, business, and civic sectors, has named Kathryn Stewart as the Chief Product and Technology Officer to align the company's global technology, DevOps, and engineering operations.

"Turning has a proven track record of delivering the best hybrid learning solutions to the markets we serve, and this alignment will ensure our pace of innovation, scale, and service remains best of industry as our customers have come to expect from us," said Stewart, who steps into the expanded role immediately. "I'm excited for the what the future holds for Turning and the wide range of learners, workers, instructors, and trainers we serve."

A Bay Area denizen with over 20 years of senior leadership experience in the educational publishing and technology sectors, Stewart came to Turning over a year ago after successfully developing and leading Knowbly, a market-leading content authoring tool now part of Turning's suite of solutions. While at Turning, Stewart led the development of Dojo360, its most advanced hybrid learning platform building interactive learning pathways for synchronous or asynchronous instruction.

"Kathryn is a world-class product and technology leader uniquely qualified to lead Turning into our next stage of growth," said Turning CEO Murad Velani. "She has a terrific strategic perspective and expertise in all aspects of the global learning engagement space, and is a proven leader who knows how to accelerate positive, measured, and collaborative outcomes where all stakeholders win."

