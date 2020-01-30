Turning Out the Tuned-Out: Energize Voters Targets 60+ Million Non-Voting Democrats

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There are 62,601,433 eligible but non-voting Democrats in America and Energize Voters knows who they are, where they live, and what they should do on or before Nov. 3, 2020: Vote!

Energize Voters was formed for the sole purpose of supporting get-out-the-vote (GOTV) efforts for the upcoming election — enabling every progressive individual and organization to join in the effort to increase Democratic turnout — in three ways:

Democratizing voter data by acquiring the highest-quality voter information and offering it to progressive organizations at a small fraction of its cost;

"Most small organizations can't afford up-to-date voter information and the latest canvassing tools," said David Simon, an Energize Voters co-founder. As a result, their efforts tend to be untargeted, inefficient, and duplicative. "With top-notch voter information on a free canvassing platform, organizations of all shapes and sizes will have easy access to the data and technology they need to support their GOTV efforts," he said.

Likewise, many individuals want to be politically active this year for the first time but don't know where or how to start. Using Energize Voters' free apps, they will be able to identify — and help motivate — the unregistered and low-propensity voters among their friends, neighbors, family members, and co-workers. "If not now, when...?" Simon says.

About Energize Voters: Based in Washington, D.C., Energize Voters LLC was co-founded in January 2020 by entrepreneurs David Simon and David Arfin and Howard University Professor Karthik Balasubramanian.

