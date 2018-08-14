Turning Point Appoints Industry Veteran Erik Halstrom as Managing Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Point today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Erik Halstrom as Managing Director.

"The Board of Directors is delighted that Erik Halstrom has been appointed as the Managing Director of Turning Point," said Win Purifoy, Chairman of Senderra Rx, one of the founding member pharmacies of Turning Point. "Erik has a diverse healthcare background in pharmaceuticals, distribution models, specialty pharmacy, and industry leadership with the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), which will allow him to build upon Turning Point's unique position in creating value while collaborating with manufacturers, payers, and other industry partners invested in specialty pharmaceutical patient care."

Prior to joining Turning Point, Mr. Halstrom led the Specialty Division of a diversified healthcare and technology company. Prior to his last engagement, Mr. Halstrom was the vice president of corporate business development for FFF Enterprises a diversified healthcare company. Mr. Halstrom started his career in the pharmaceutical industry where he held leadership roles with Eli Lilly and Merck. Mr. Halstrom is a Board member and member of the Executive Committee of the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP).

"It is my great privilege to have been chosen to lead Turning Point," said Halstrom. "I am honored to work with the investor organizations and the leadership of the industry-leading Board of Directors. As Managing Director, my primary objective will be to develop a culture creating innovative strategies designed to ensure that Turning Point and the member pharmacies are positioned for success within the specialty pharmaceutical landscape. As this market continues to evolve, it is imperative that Turning Point continues to focus on the needs of the patients it's member pharmacies serve and helping pharmaceutical manufacturers with their most coveted assets, the brands that help patients better their lives.

About Turning Point

Turning Point is an innovative new specialty pharmacy distribution model comprised of top performing, carefully vetted specialty pharmacies. We work with leading drug manufacturers and payers to promote access to today's most powerful therapies while providing high-touch service and support to patients.

Our member pharmacies include Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Amber Pharmacy, Maxor Pharmacies, Senderra, Onco360, Meijer, BioPlus, and ReCept Pharmacy.

