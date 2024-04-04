Turning Point of Japanese Traditional Crafts: First official collaboration, The Beatles x National Traditional Crafts

120 Works Created for the 60th Anniversary of Album Debut

Finally unveiled at the Hanshin Umeda main store "Retro Exhibition" on April 10!

TOKYO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I.C.Agency Inc. (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), together with Saito Kikaku, Career Consulting, and Amita M.C.F., will present 120 works created on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Beatles' album debut at the Hanshin Umeda "Retro Expo" to be held for six days from April 10. The exhibition will be held for six days from April 10 at Hanshin's Umeda main store.

THE BEATLES Collaboration, National Map of Japanese Traditional Crafts ©2024 Apple Corps Ltd. A& Beatles TM Product

The works will be presented at the Hanshin Umeda Retro Expo, which will be held for 6 days from April 10, 2012. The problem of successors to traditional crafts is serious throughout Japan, from Fukushima Akabeko to Noto Wajima-nuri, 13 years after the earthquake. Meanwhile, the trend in merchandising is returning to natural materials, and we aim to revitalize Japanese traditional crafts through collaboration between the Beatles, the biggest stars of the 20th century, and Western cultural innovation.

In preparation for the Osaka Expo in 2025 and the Osaka Casino IR in 2029, we are asking not only domestic but also foreign fans for "Japanese" contents collaborated with different kinds of contents. 2024 is the year when Kabuki, Japanese food, and Japanese culture are globalized, the world is becoming "closer" through the Internet, and with the trend of a weak yen, contents are also starting to cause a kind of "JAPANESE INVASION". In addition, with the yen's depreciation trend, content seems to be undergoing a kind of "JAPANESE INVASION".

