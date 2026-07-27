Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Raises Over $500,000 from Annual Golf Outing and Ladies' Brunch & Browse

Olympic and World Champion Women's Hockey Stars Share Personal Stories and Support for Nonprofit's Mission

NAPERVILLE, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 325 golfers, guests, and volunteers attended Turning Pointe Autism Foundation's (TPAF) recent Annual Golf Outing and Ladies' Brunch & Browse fundraiser, helping the Naperville-based nonprofit raise more than $500,000 to support its educational, therapeutic, and social engagement programs and services for individuals with autism and their families.

From left, Stephanie Fodor, Lorraine Patel, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Executive Director Carrie Provenzale, hockey standouts Abbey Murphy, a U.S. Olympian and reigning Olympic gold medalist, and Nicole LaMantia, a Women's World Championship gold medalist, enjoy the nonprofit's Ladies' Brunch & Browse. Murphy and LaMantia were the event's featured guest speakers.

On a warm summer day, golfers enjoyed a day on the manicured greens at Oak Brook's Butterfield Country Club, while guests at the Ladies' Brunch & Browse shopped for unique items created by Turning Pointe students and adult participants.

One of the highlights of the Ladies' Brunch & Browse was a special panel discussion featuring Abbey Murphy, two-time U.S. Olympian and reigning Olympic gold medalist in women's hockey, and Nicole LaMantia, two-time Women's World Championship gold medalist and decorated hockey competitor.

The athletes shared their personal journeys, the importance of perseverance and hard work, and the role that family, mentors, teammates, and supporters played in helping them achieve their goals.

"Becoming a champion isn't easy," Murphy said. "I think of all the people who have helped me get to where I am now—the sacrifices and the amount of love given to me. I wouldn't be the person and the player that I am without them."

LaMantia added, "Our success came from looking around the room and realizing it doesn't matter who you are, what you look like, and how much ice time you have. It's just about what you're doing for the team. Are you rallying around people? Are you empowering other people?"

Their stories highlighted the powerful role that support systems, encouragement, and community partnerships play in helping individuals achieve their goals. These same principles are at the heart of TPAF's mission to provide meaningful support and opportunities for individuals with autism and their families.

During the event, several individuals were honored for their contributions to the foundation:

Dan Wolf Sr. Award: Gene Hunziker and Ann (Hunziker) Collins

Gene Hunziker and Ann (Hunziker) Collins True North Award: Tracy and Rich Hemmingway

Tracy and Rich Hemmingway Community Star Award: Scott Harvey

TPAF Executive Director Carrie Provenzale emphasized that continued investment in resources and services remains critical to meeting the growing needs of individuals with autism and their families.

"The need is growing, and the need is huge," Provenzale said. "It's significant. We have to help the broader field so that more people can be doing this type of work the way we're doing it, and so that we can be sustainable enough to continue to grow to meet the need here in the Chicagoland area."

TPAF also extends its sincere gratitude to the many sponsors, donors, volunteers, and community partners whose generosity and support helped make the Annual Golf Outing and Ladies' Brunch & Browse a success.

As part of its continued efforts to support individuals with autism and their families, the foundation is offering community members another opportunity to support its mission through its raffle featuring a brand-new 2026 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend SUV. Only 2,000 raffle tickets will be sold, giving participants the chance to win while directly supporting TPAF's educational, therapeutic, and social engagement programs. Proceeds from the raffle help children, teens, and adults with autism build independence, develop meaningful relationships, strengthen life and employment skills, and participate more fully in their communities.

Raffle tickets are available now, with sales limited to Illinois residents. Participants must be at least 18 years old to purchase a ticket. The winner will be announced during Turning Pointe's annual Pumpkin Race event on October 24, 2026, at Rotary Hill in Naperville.

The foundation is grateful to McCarthy Ford for the sponsorship of this raffle. The Bronco is on display at the dealership, located at 11400 S. Pulaski Road in Chicago, where visitors can view the vehicle in person and learn more about the raffle.

For more information, visit Turning Pointe Autism Foundation at www.autismfoundation.org.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.

For more information, visit www.autismfoundation.org

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Turning Pointe Autism Foundation