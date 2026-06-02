Turning Pointe Autism Foundation to Host Annual Golf Outing and Ladies' Brunch & Browse

Olympic and World Champion Women's Hockey Stars Scheduled to Appear

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (TPAF), a Naperville, Illinois-based nonprofit serving individuals with autism and their families, invites the community to hit the links for a good cause at its annual Golf Outing and Ladies' Brunch & Browse. The event will take place on Monday, July 13, at Butterfield Country Club, 2800 Midwest Road in Oak Brook.

Nicole LaMantia (left) and Abbey Murphy (right) represented Team USA together at the 2023 Women’s IIHF World Championship. The accomplished athletes are scheduled to share their experiences and insights during a special panel discussion at Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s Annual Golf Outing and Ladies’ Brunch & Browse on July 13 at Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook.

Hosted by TPAF Founding Family Member Penny Wolf, the nonprofit's signature summer outing includes play on the pristine course, a luxury player gift, lunch, and a post-game appetizer reception, and features opportunities to "Putt Your Way to the Masters," win a Lexus lease, and bid on exclusive golf experiences such as Lexus Champions for Charity at Pebble Beach, California.

"Whether you are a seasoned golfer or simply looking to enjoy a meaningful day at the distinguished Butterfield Country Club, this is an event you won't want to miss," said Julie Schmidt, Development Officer, Events & Partners. Golf registration begins at 10 a.m.

The Ladies' Brunch & Browse, hosted by the Women's Board, will begin at 11 a.m. As part of the experience, guests can shop a charming boutique featuring unique treasures created by Turning Pointe students and adult colleagues. New this year, Brunch & Browse attendees can also sign up for a pickleball clinic to refine their game. An afternoon at the pool is included and available for guests to enjoy following the program. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased here.

Following brunch, as golfers head out to the course, Brunch & Browse guests will hear from two remarkable and accomplished hockey players during a special panel discussion. Bound by friendship and driven by determination, Abbey Murphy and Nicole LaMantia will share the stories behind their journeys to success.

Murphy, a 2020 graduate of Mother McAuley High School in Chicago, is a two-time U.S. Olympian and reigning Olympic gold medalist in women's hockey. As a member of the U.S. Women's National Team, she has competed in four International Ice Hockey Federation Women's World Championships, earning gold medals in 2023 and 2025 and silver medals in 2021 and 2024.

LaMantia, a 2018 graduate of Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois, is a two-time Women's World Championship gold medalist and decorated competitor. Her achievements include serving as a two-time assistant captain (2021–2022 and 2022–2023 seasons) and earning three NCAA Division I National Championships in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

"As an athlete, I've learned that success isn't just about personal achievement—it's about the people who support you and the community that shapes you," said LaMantia. "That's why I'm proud to support Turning Pointe. Their mission reminds us that with the right support, courage, and belief, everyone can pursue their dreams."

Building on that spirit of community and support, the event is TPAF's most significant annual fundraiser.

"This is our most important fundraiser, and we are honored to welcome Nicole and Abbey as our special guests," said TPAF Executive Director Carrie Provenzale. "I know all who hear their stories will not only be inspired by these women's achievements, but also by their steadfast support of our mission to meet the needs of individuals with autism. In addition to our speakers, guests can look forward to an incredible auction lineup, great food, and one of the best settings possible—a historic, exclusive golf course."

Hunziker and Associates is the event's title sponsor. The following businesses are also premier sponsors, generously supporting the TPAF mission:

• Gallagher

• Wintrust

• Lexus Champions for Charity

• Ferguson Hill Wealth Management

• Goldman Sachs

• Valvoline

• Shartega IT

• Reynolds & Reynolds

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information, contact Julie Schmidt at 630-615-6035 or [email protected].

For more information, visit TPAF at this link.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.

For more information, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

[email protected]

SOURCE Turning Pointe Autism Foundation