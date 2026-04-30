Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Invites Families to Free Open Play & Support Day in Naperville

Monthly event offers inclusive play, sensory spaces, caregiver resources, and autism screenings

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Pointe Autism Foundation (TPAF), a Naperville, Illinois-based nonprofit serving individuals with autism and their families, invites the community to its free Open Play & Support Day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16. The free monthly event offers families a welcoming place for children to play, explore, and connect while caregivers access support resources.

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation therapists observe young participants as they engage in activities at the nonprofit's occupational therapy gymnasium. The Naperville, Illinois-based Foundation is welcoming families to its free Open Play & Support Day on Saturday, May 16. The event features access to TPAF’s occupational therapy gym, sensory rooms, and activity spaces. A Turning Pointe Autism Foundation therapist works with a young participant in a sensory swing.

This event is one of the many programs presented during the nonprofit's three-month campaign called "Flourish Together: Honoring National Autism Awareness & Acceptance." The initiative features a series of community partnerships and local business activations designed to educate the public and support TPAF's programming.

As the need for autism services continues to grow nationwide, CDC data released in 2025 found that about 1 in 31 U.S. children aged 8 were identified with autism spectrum disorder. Through programs like Open Play & Support Day, TPAF is helping families access connection, resources, and inclusive spaces close to home.

The event features access to TPAF's occupational therapy gym, sensory rooms, and activity spaces. Children and siblings can enjoy swings, trampolines, scooters, crafts, games, and other activities designed to encourage fun and movement in a safe, inclusive setting.

TPAF's Associate Director Bianca Frost explained that its gym is equipped with a variety of gross motor and sensory options, including swings, individual trampolines, scooters, a basketball hoop, and open space for running and active play. Three sensory rooms offer tactile, visual, and auditory input for those who need a quieter space to relax and regulate. The communal areas present opportunities to do crafts, play games, and engage in other activities.

In addition, TPAF will offer optional support for caregivers looking for guidance. One of the tools will be a brief autism screening to address youth development concerns. Following screenings, families can connect with a Family Specialist to assist with resource navigation as well as learn about local services and supports.

"This event reflects our commitment to building a community where families feel supported from the very beginning through play, early screening, and clear pathways to resources," said Frost. "When we remove barriers to access, we create more opportunities for children to receive the support they need, when they need it."

To sign up for this event, please visit this link.

About Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to raising the standard of educational, therapeutic, and social engagement supports for children, teens, and adults with autism. Its success is driven by strong partnerships with leading autism research experts, Illinois school districts, employment training partners, donors, and volunteers—all working together to build a thriving, inclusive future for individuals learning with autism.

For more information, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

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SOURCE Turning Pointe Autism Foundation