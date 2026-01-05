Turning Sound into Valuable Memories: Gyges Labs Debuts Vocci, an AI-powered Note-taking Ring, at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyges Labs, a wearable AI company founded to enhance human capability through AI, will showcase its flagship product, Vocci, at CES 2026. Vocci Ring is an AI-powered Note-Taking ring designed to turn every fragment of sound into a valuable memory.

Vocci will be on display throughout the show from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, at the Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth #60451 (Eureka Park).

Vocci_Click to Highlight What Matters

Vocci — Key Features

Vocci Ring offers the most natural and frictionless form factor. Unlike bulky and obtrusive traditional recording devices, it's worn lightly and naturally. It's also discreet and always accessible, ready whenever the user needs to record information.

It automatically starts to record key moments with just a lift of the hand or a gentle tap, a feature that proves very helpful during a sudden moment of inspiration or a fast-moving meeting. It doesn't just record. With a click of the button on the ring, users can instantly record important moments with its built-in proprietary AI, making follow-up easy and efficient.

From there, Vocci turns those moments into clear structured notes with summaries. This takes away the need for manual follow-up and note-taking, allowing users to stay present in the conversation instead of managing information.

Lastly, all recordings and processing are protected with end-to-end security, ensuring privacy for both personal reflections and professional conversations.

Vocci - Vision and Mission

"Our mission is simple: eternalize insights. People talk, and ideas get forgotten fast. We didn't want another bulky, complicated gadget. We wanted something that feels natural — something genuinely helpful to capture all the key moments," said JY Jia, CEO of Vocci.

Felix Lyu, CTO and CPO of Vocci, adds, "As more players enter the space with products that may look similar on the surface, what continues to set Vocci apart is the depth of understanding we bring — how naturally it fits into our conversations, and how reliable it turns our overflow of information into meaningful insights. Ultimately, our vision is to build a more creative, thoughtful and collaborative world.

Vocci's Distinctive Approach

Vocci has been successful in founding a new paradigm of human-led AI collaboration, where people shape AI, and not the other way around. This ensures the product retains the human touch and soul, and feels personal to the user.

Vocci Ring has also been an innovator in bringing cognitive value to smart rings. The ring works through subtle, intuitive gestures, allowing users revisit ideas, decisions, and reflections without breaking the flow of their conversations.

Moreover, Vocci's long-term endeavor is centered on AI agents designed to work alongside humans, not replace them. By combining human intuition with agent-driven intelligence, Vocci is exploring how personal AI can actively support thinking, creativity, and decision-making without interrupting the natural flow of life.

Vocci at CES

Journalists, industry analysts, and other media are welcome at the Gyges Labs booth — Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth #60451 (Eureka Park) — at CES 2026. The company will be happy to facilitate hands-on demos, a product briefing, and a chance to meet the brains behind Vocci.

About Gyges Labs

Vocci is developed by Gyges Labs, a wearable AI company. With proven expertise in advanced optics, electronic engineering, Al, and global operations and supply chain integration, Gyges Labs delivers products trusted by users and partners worldwide. In 2025, as the core technology partner, it co-launched Halliday Glasses - setting a new Kickstarter Al glasses record with over $3.3 million raised Built around a team of Stanford and UCLA PhDs with extensive experience at leading tech companies, Gyges Labs continuously pushes the boundaries of innovation, creating next-generation products that deliver smarter, seamless, and truly premium experiences.

