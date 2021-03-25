Turning the Tables: Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day Makes Dramatic Pivot to Bring the Working World to Kids with Largest Free Virtual Event Thursday, April 22, 2021

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year since 1993, Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day has provided more than 40 million participants in the U.S. and 187 countries the chance to see parents and other adults in action at the workplace. But like so many setbacks caused by the pandemic, that opportunity was brought to an abrupt halt last year. That's why Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Day has undergone a dramatic pivot and will bring the working world to kids' fingertips during the most comprehensive virtual career exploration event for kids on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Registration is free, with donations encouraged, at www.DaughtersandSonstoWork.org

Gloria Steinem, iconic political activist, feminist organizer, and longtime champion of Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day, will appear live during the 9:00 a.m. ET virtual event on Thursday, April 22, 2021. (photo by Beowulf Sheehan) Gitanjali Rao, named TIME Magazine's first "Kid of the Year," will appear live during the Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Day virtual event at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

"Our new virtual approach will enable us to reach more children with a wider variety of valuable and exciting content, while providing more inclusive access at home or school, no matter their location or their parents' employers," says Carolyn McKecuen, Executive Director of Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation.

This year's theme is "Boldly Moving Forward," and the event has been widely supported by school systems wishing to provide real-world learning. For those unable to participate during the day, select programming can be accessed for one week following the event at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org. Here is the exciting programming planned for the virtual events on April 22:

Two live, moderated 2.5-hour interactive events, with similar programming, will be presented starting at 9am ET and again at 12pm ET to allow for maximum participation across time zones.

The keynote speaker for the 9am ET event is iconic political activist and feminist organizer Gloria Steinem, a longtime champion of the event. The keynote speaker for the 12pm ET event is Gitanjali Rao, TIME Magazine's first Kid of the Year. Both will appear live.

event is iconic political activist and feminist organizer , a longtime champion of the event. The keynote speaker for the event is , TIME Magazine's first Both will appear live. Participants will embark on a career adventure that includes live hosts and keynotes and interactive polls, with engaging video programming that underscores diversity and inclusion. Segments provide an up-close look at workplaces as experts in their fields cover more than 15 workplaces across five broad industry segments including STEM & IT, the Arts, Business, Marketing, and Health Sciences.

The first event will be hosted by entrepreneur Ellen Langas, President of NouSoma Communications and author of the Girls Know How® book series, which was recently named Book Series of 2021 by Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation. Courtney Cason, popular TV, entertainment and lifestyle host, will host the second event.

Content is appropriate for all school-aged children and particularly encouraged for elementary and middle school students. In addition, parents, educators and employers are encouraged to participate.

A handy Teacher's Guide and program materials, plus an engaging activity booklet translated into several languages, will be available for download before the event.

"This is a meaningful day when students can focus on learning about the many career choices they have, dream big dreams, and learn how to make them come true," says Ms. McKecuen. "The program will connect what children learn at school with the working world and encourages children to dream without gender limitations and to think imaginatively about their family, work and community lives. It's the ideal program to share with your children or students, then bring the conversation back to the classroom or dinner table to talk about what your child experienced."

Programming is made possible through the dedication of volunteers, individual donations and corporate sponsorship including Virtual Job Shadow, Goldman Sachs, Lord Abbett, iHeart Radio, Wasabi PR, Chevron, Hewlett Packard, The Ms. Foundation for Women, and more.

Register for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day for free, find more information and/or donate at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org.

About Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work® Foundation: Founded in 1993, a 501(c)(3) non-profit education organization, Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work Foundation is dedicated to developing innovative strategies and research-based activities in informal educational programs that empower girls and boys in all sectors of society so they may reach their full potentials and live fulfilling lives. Through its leadership, expertise and collaborations, the foundation advocates for changes in social policy and public awareness on behalf of youth. Register, learn more or donate at www.DaughtersAndSonsToWork.org. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

