Turning Up the Fight Against Poverty: Tipping Point Community Hosts Public Concert Featuring Janelle Monáe and The Roots

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tipping Point Community announced it will host Tipping Point AMPLIFIED at the Fox Theatre in Oakland on October 12, 2019. Tipping Point AMPLIFIED, presented by Visa, will feature Janelle Monáe and The Roots. Produced by Another Planet Entertainment, tickets will go on sale September 5.

"We know that poverty is preventable, and it's going to take all of us to make that happen," said Daniel Lurie, Founder + CEO, Tipping Point Community. "Tipping Point AMPLIFIED is a night when our community comes together to amplify successful poverty-fighting efforts and show the impact each of us can have to break the cycle of poverty."

Today, 1 in 3 people in the Bay Area don't have the resources to meet their basic needs. 1 in 2 Black and Latinx people in the region live in poverty. Tipping Point invests in Housing, Early Childhood, Education, and Employment solutions to change these statistics.

More information and tickets at tippingpoint.org/amplified.

ABOUT TIPPING POINT COMMUNITY

Tipping Point's mission is to break the cycle of poverty for people in the Bay Area who don't have the resources to meet their basic needs.

Since 2005, Tipping Point has raised more than $260 million for housing, early childhood, education, and employment solutions in the region. Our board covers 100% of our operating costs, so every dollar donated goes where it's needed most.

Last year, we helped more than 21,000 people connect to opportunities that break the cycle of poverty.

To learn more, visit tippingpoint.org .

For information about Tipping Point's grant process, please contact info@tippingpoint.org .

