Turning, Vertical and Horizontal Machining Centers - Global Markets, End-Users & Competitors Analysis & Forecasts to 2023
May 16, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turning, Vertical and Horizontal Machining Centers - Global Markets, End-Users & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Machining Center Published Research is presented according to subject: market/technology overview, products, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment. This most recent release of machining centers coverage marks the 4th Edition in the Machining Centers dataset.
The machining centers dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by region, key country, production, consumption, trade data, end-user demand, machine type, and competitors. The report contains over 500 pages and over 500 charts/graphs.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives of this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of total market consumption, production, imports and exports by machining center type, sub-type, end-user industry, region and key country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Machining Center Types:
- Turning
- Gang Type
- General
- Horizontal 2 Spindle
- Front Type 2-Spindle
- Vertical
- AL-Wheel
- Y-Axis
- Hybrid Multi-Axis
- Other
- Vertical
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
- Horizontal
- Boring
- High Speed
- Heavy Duty
- Tapping
- 5-Axis
- Bridge Type 3-Axis
- Bridge Type 5-Axis
- Dual Table
- C Type
- C Type Box Guide
- Other
Geographic Coverage
- China
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- South Korea
- India
- Japan
- Rest of World
End-User Industries
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Job Shops
- Die & Mold
- Construction
- Transportation
- Defense/Military
- Electronics
- Oil & Gas
- Medical/Research
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Other
Timeframe
- Published Research
- 2018 base year
- 2019 estimated
- Forecasts: 2018-2023
