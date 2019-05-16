Turning, Vertical and Horizontal Machining Centers - Global Markets, End-Users & Competitors Analysis & Forecasts to 2023

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turning, Vertical and Horizontal Machining Centers - Global Markets, End-Users & Competitors: Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Machining Center Published Research is presented according to subject: market/technology overview, products, end-user industry/country analysis, and competitive environment. This most recent release of machining centers coverage marks the 4th Edition in the Machining Centers dataset.

The machining centers dataset provides quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market by region, key country, production, consumption, trade data, end-user demand, machine type, and competitors. The report contains over 500 pages and over 500 charts/graphs.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives of this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of total market consumption, production, imports and exports by machining center type, sub-type, end-user industry, region and key country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Product Types and Subtypes Covered



Machining Center Types:

Turning

Gang Type

General

Horizontal 2 Spindle

Front Type 2-Spindle

Vertical

AL-Wheel

Y-Axis

Hybrid Multi-Axis

Other

Vertical

Tapping

5-Axis

Bridge Type 3-Axis

Bridge Type 5-Axis

Dual Table

C Type

C Type Box Guide

Other

Horizontal

Boring

High Speed

Heavy Duty

Tapping

5-Axis

Bridge Type 3-Axis

Bridge Type 5-Axis

Dual Table

C Type

C Type Box Guide

Other

Geographic Coverage

China

North America

Europe

South America

South Korea

India

Japan

Rest of World

End-User Industries

Automotive

Aerospace

Job Shops

Die & Mold

Construction

Transportation

Defense/Military

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Medical/Research

Power Generation

Paper & Pulp

Other

Timeframe

Published Research

2018 base year

2019 estimated

Forecasts: 2018-2023

SOURCE Research and Markets

