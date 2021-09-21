Turning Waste Into Fashion: Junk Kouture Enters U.S. Market Bringing Sustainability To Life On A Global Stage

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Junk Kouture, the world's largest sustainable fashion competition for youth, announces its entry into the U.S. market as part of its global expansion this year. As the fifth international market, America joins Junk Kouture's list as the latest addition to its growing roster of fashion capitals, which includes London, Abu Dhabi, Milan, and Paris in 2021, and 13 cities across 5 continents in 2022. This acclaimed programming for expression and sustainability launched on September 20th in conjunction with 'Climate Week NYC' with a variety of events held in New York City.

Junk Kouture at Edge NYC

Junk Kouture is a unique program developed to empower young creatives to be at the forefront of change in the sustainable fashion industry. Students between the ages of 13-18 who participate in this year-round free academic program learn about sustainability through a hands-on experience that applies an educational curriculum focused on the issues of climate change and sustainability while empowering students' creativity through the inception and creation of runway worthy designs. Participants are challenged to design, create, and model their wearable haute couture styled from waste and recycled materials with the ultimate achievement of qualifying for a spot at the Junk Kouture World Final , taking place in September 2022, judged by a team of technical and celebrity judges.

Junk Kouture not only develops student's life skills such as their confidence, problem solving and teamwork, but also offers them a chance to be showcased on the world stage. "We at Junk Kouture have taken on the task of empowering the lives of young people through taking action creatively against a real threat to our planet: climate change, through a unique fashion show with pieces made from everyday objects or trash," said Troy Armour, founder, and chief executive of Junk Kouture. "We are helping create circular engineers who are the future leaders and innovators of our world, and we look forward to seeing the creativity soar with our launch in the United States this year."

The global World Final scheduled for September 2022 in a city to be announced soon. Find out more about Junk Kouture at www.junkkouture.com or on Instagram , Twitter , and YouTube .

