TurningArt Acquires Distinctive Art Source, Expanding Healthcare Art Services

BOSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TurningArt, a leading nationwide artwork service headquartered in Boston, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Distinctive Art Source, a renowned leader in healthcare art consulting. This strategic move combines the expertise and resources of both companies to provide enhanced art solutions for healthcare environments nationwide.

Under the acquisition, Barbara Harriman and her esteemed team from Distinctive Art Source have joined TurningArt. They will continue their exceptional service to existing and new clients as Distinctive Art Source, a TurningArt Company.

"TurningArt's energy, creativity, experience, and commitment to exceeding client expectations is what initially caught my attention," says Barbara Harriman, Founder and President of Distinctive Art Source. "Meeting the TA Team and working through the acquisition process confirmed an extremely talented, kind, and energetic team. TurningArt is a natural home for the Distinctive Art Source team and our clients, and I am beyond excited for what's ahead."

Jason Gracilieri, Founder and CEO of TurningArt, expresses his gratitude for Barbara's leadership and innovation in healthcare art consulting over the last 27 years. "Her vision and values have cultivated a talented team and some truly visionary art programs that promote healing and wellness. We are thrilled to be working with Barbara and her team as we forge our new future together."

TurningArt has a proven track record of enriching diverse environments, including Healthcare, Hospitality, Corporate, Real Estate, and Institutional markets. With a network of over 3,000 artists, TurningArt offers a full range of services, from initial design through on-site installation, including lease and rotation programs, purchased collections, and site-specific commissions.

Distinctive Art Source specializes in evidence- and patient-based design, collaborating closely with healthcare professionals, architects, designers, wayfinding teams, and artists to create integrated healthcare art programs that engage viewers and contribute to positive patient outcomes.

The acquisition of Distinctive Art Source marks a significant milestone for TurningArt, solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional artwork solutions across all sectors.

