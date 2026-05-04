TurningArt Expands Its National Art Consulting Platform with Acquisition of H. Marion Art Consulting

BOSTON, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurningArt, a national full-service art consulting firm specializing in workplace, healthcare, and commercial environments, announced today the acquisition of H. Marion Art Consulting, a Chicago-area art consulting firm known for its pioneering work in healthcare design and deep client relationships across Illinois and Texas.

TurningArt is a full-service art consulting firm combining local artwork with national scale to deliver turnkey art programs across the built environment. H. Marion Art Consulting is a design-driven firm with over 40 years of experience creating thoughtful, human-centered art programs, with a specialized focus in healthcare environments.

H. Marion will continue to operate independently, maintaining its high-touch, client-centered approach while gaining access to TurningArt's national platform, artist partners, and infrastructure. Through this partnership, H. Marion clients will have access to TurningArt's network of over 4,000 independent artists, national fabrication and installation partners, and a tech-enabled platform that supports multi-location, large-scale, and rotation programs - expanding the scope and flexibility of what H. Marion can deliver.

"H. Marion has built an exceptional reputation grounded in thoughtful program design and deep client relationships," said Mari Silipo Cook, CEO of TurningArt. "Their work in healthcare environments, and the care they bring to every installation, is exactly the kind of expertise we want to amplify. We're proud to support that work on a national scale."

H. Marion helped champion the movement to deinstitutionalize the hospital experience in the mid-1980s, bringing warmth, local identity, and design intention to healthcare spaces at a time when few others were. Today, the firm practices Evidence-Based and Biophilic Design principles to create patient and family-centered healing environments. H. Marion's scope extends well beyond art placement: its in-house graphics department creates original murals, history and donor walls, outdoor sculpture, mobiles, and patient communication boards. The firm's curated local artist programs are designed to foster environments where patients and staff feel genuinely at home.

"This partnership allows us to expand what we can offer and provide new opportunities for our team and clients," said Jan Marion, President of H. Marion Art Consulting. "For more than 40 years, our focus has been on creating meaningful, tailored designs that enhance how people experience a space. With TurningArt's platform and national infrastructure behind us, we're able to bring additional flexibility and scale to those programs while maintaining the personalized approach our clients value."

About TurningArt

Founded in 2009, TurningArt is a full-service art consulting firm that helps organizations create meaningful, high-impact environments through art. With a network of over 4,000 independent artists and a scalable national platform, TurningArt delivers end-to-end solutions including curation, production, installation, and ongoing program management.

www.turningart.com

About H. Marion Art Consulting

Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, H. Marion Art Consulting is a turnkey provider of art-related services with deep expertise in healthcare and corporate markets. The firm's services span design, procurement, in-house fabrication, delivery, and installation, with a licensed ASID interior designer on staff. H. Marion has additional offices in Austin, Texas.

www.hmarionartconsulting.com

TurningArt partners with clients and artists nationwide to deliver curated, local art programs that create more engaging, memorable, and meaningful environments across industries, from healthcare and workplace to multifamily and hospitality, supported by a national network of over 4,000 independent artists.

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SOURCE TurningArt