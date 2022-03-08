TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation Partners with Center for Black Women's Wellness to Treat Patients on Site

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation recently established The Atlanta Initiative to better support Black women and men with breast cancer. The grant-funded initiative is part of a TurningPoint Global Outreach project to serve survivorship needs of women and men going through breast cancer. It provides community-based, culturally appropriate, and accessible physical and emotional survivorship support that serves the needs of Black breast cancer patients and survivors in Atlanta. Care includes both in-person and virtual physical therapy, as well as virtual counseling, support groups, nutrition, and survivorship education programs. The initiative is supported by a broad community coalition that includes representation from Grady Hospital, the Center for Black Women's Wellness, the Atlanta faith community, My Style Matters support and advocacy organization, and other members of the Black community.

The Center for Black Women's Wellness, is a premier, community-based nonprofit and family service center committed to improving the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families.

Jill Binkley, TurningPoint founder and Program Director explains that "Significant disparity exists in the diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship outcomes among Black breast cancer survivors. Unmet physical and emotional needs in breast cancer survivors are well documented, but there is mounting evidence that Black individuals have more significant survivorship issues and a greater burden of illness than White counterparts. Barriers to rehabilitation and recovery care exist for all breast cancer survivors but are magnified in Black survivors due to systemic racism, healthcare provider bias and discrimination, lack of culturally relevant care models, and socio-economic barriers."

Through the initiative and a special partnership with The Center for Black Women's Wellness in Atlanta, TurningPoint and physical therapist Janae Finley, DPT, CLT, CES launched a satellite clinic to care for patients going through breast cancer treatment at the Center, located at 477 Windsor St. NW in Atlanta and is joined by community advocate Marlena Murphy. Both women are breast cancer survivors.

"We have been looking for ways to better serve the unmet survivorship needs of Black breast cancer patients and we are excited to partner with an amazing Atlanta organization such as the Center for Black Women's Wellness." said Binkley.

To date, TurningPoint has seen 19 women at the Center, representing 164 total patient visits.

"We are thrilled to partner with a first-class organization in TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation and support the incredibly courageous, inspiring, and strong women we support in their respective battles with breast cancer," said Jemea Dorsey, president and CEO of Center for Black Women's Wellness.

Healthcare services are offered by paid staff, volunteer healthcare professionals, and partner agencies. They offer women's healthcare (GYN), primary care, and mental health services. They provide care to those without health insurance on a sliding scale.

TurningPoint Breast Cancer Rehabilitation is a non-profit organization that improves the quality of life for individuals impacted by breast cancer by providing and advocating for specialized, evidence-based rehabilitation while reducing socioeconomic, racial, cultural, and geographic barriers to care.

