Turnitin named in Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business and the GSV 150 lists

Edtech company recognized for business excellence and service to the educational industry

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Turnitin , the global leader in upholding academic integrity, announced its inclusion in two top-tier lists, the Inc. 2024 Best in Business List in the education category for its innovative AI writing detection capabilities and 2025 GSV 150 . Inc. Magazine's annual Best in Business list celebrates the exceptional contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large, while GSV 150's annual list features the top 150 private companies revolutionizing digital learning and workforce skills on a global scale.

These milestones recognize Turnitin's commitment to helping everyone involved in the learning community - students, educators, publishers and academic institutions - maintain the integrity of research and academic writing, supporting the credibility of original work and fostering authentic learning experiences for students.

"These recognitions are a testament to the team's collective efforts and the impact we are making for our customers," said Chris Caren, chief executive officer, Turnitin. "From product development through customer engagement, our team is continuing to raise the standard in providing solutions that meet the needs of the education community."

Updated Time for Class study data published

Tyton Partners' latest research ,* found a marked increase in AI writing usage this year, with 59% of students surveyed saying they are using AI writing tools at least once a month (compared to 43% in spring 2023*). These findings underscore the need for AI writing detection tools to help educators maintain academic integrity, support student writing and learning, and engage in best practices.

Turnitin empowers educators with new offerings

In response to the use of AI writing used in the classroom, and educator requests for products that help them focus on cultivating students' minds and less on time-intensive administrative work, Turnitin unveiled a variety of new features and expanded capabilities throughout 2024, including:

New Paper to Digital add-on for Turnitin Feedback Studio helps provide faster and more consistent online grading for paper-based assignments. It also helps eliminate unintended bias while streamlining customized feedback for students and improving the grading process overall.

helps provide faster and more consistent online grading for paper-based assignments. It also helps eliminate unintended bias while streamlining customized feedback for students and improving the grading process overall. Enhanced Similarity Report helps educators identify unoriginal or improperly cited student writing, facilitating productive conversations on proper citation practices and accidental plagiarism. The new report makes it easier for educators to interpret and use as a formative learning tool to strengthen academic writing skills.

helps educators identify unoriginal or improperly cited student writing, facilitating productive conversations on proper citation practices and accidental plagiarism. The new report makes it easier for educators to interpret and use as a formative learning tool to strengthen academic writing skills. AI paraphrasing detection feature enables educators and publishers to identify when AI paraphrasing tools may have been used to modify AI-generated text to avoid detection. It is integrated within Turnitin's AI writing capabilities as an Originality add-on.

enables educators and publishers to identify when AI paraphrasing tools may have been used to modify AI-generated text to avoid detection. It is integrated within Turnitin's AI writing capabilities as an Originality add-on. AI writing detection feature for Spanish language submissions , like its English counterpart, is embedded within the existing Turnitin workflow and provides an overall percentage of likely AI-generated content.

Turnitin marks one-year anniversary of its AI writing detection feature

In April of 2024, Turnitin celebrated the one-year anniversary of its award-winning AI writing detection feature. In a year of rapid AI adoption and integration in the classroom, this milestone comes on the heels of significant company and product announcements.

Industry award recognitions

In addition to being named in Inc.'s Best in Business and GSV 150 lists, Turnitin received numerous other accolades throughout the year for the company and its innovative product portfolio, including:

"At Turnitin, we're prioritizing the needs of our customers – and these achievements emphasize the creativity, ingenuity and innovative spirit of our employees who inspire, guide and build our products. It's an honor to receive these industry recognitions and it demonstrates just how important our work is – the ongoing market demand for tools that help educators navigate ever-evolving technologies, like generative AI," said Annie Chechitelli, chief product officer, Turnitin. "In 2024, we expanded on our existing product portfolio to continue our mission of upholding academic integrity and offering transparency for both students and educators. In 2025, we're excited to build off of this and launch even more features that support every member of the educational community - students, educators and administrators."

*Turnitin was a partner in providing compensation to conduct Tyton Partners' research and reports: Time for Class 2023, Time for Class - Fall 2023 Update and Time for Class 2024.

For more information about Turnitin, visit turnitin.com .

Press Contact

[email protected]

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 25 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Turnitin products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, Sweden, The United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. Over 16,000 customers in 185 countries use Turnitin services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft by Turnitin, ProctorExam and Ouriginal.

SOURCE Turnitin