Turnium Technologies' Managed SD-WAN Powers Network in Virtual Central Office (VCO) 3.0 Demonstration at KubeCon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnium Technologies Inc. ("Turnium") today announced that its Managed SD-WAN platform will deliver global connectivity and secure communications in a Virtual Central Office demonstration for approximately 12,000 delegates on Nov. 20, 2019, at KubeCon 2019 in San Diego.

Turnium SD-WAN delivers a containerized networking solution that will connect cloud-based telecom central office switching capabilities services located in California, Montreal (Canada) and Sophia Antipolis (France).

The demonstration will illustrate how Turnium's managed SD-WAN, or its "Trusted Networks as a Service" offering, increases network reliability in hybrid cloud environments and delivers failover and bandwidth availability to ensure a high-quality end-user experience.

"Much as in traditional enterprise datacenters, service providers are ramping up their use of cloud-native technologies like Kubernetes to build next-generation workloads. Red Hat is pleased to collaborate with partners like Turnium and the Linux Foundation to showcase a cloud-native mobile network built on an open-source infrastructure this year at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America," said Tom Nadeau, technical director, NFV, Red Hat.

The VCO 3.0 project presents a software-driven platform to telecoms, internet service providers and hosted voice providers that moves telephony call control into the cloud with the required security, control and flexibility while increasing efficiency and capacity to support voice, video and mobile calls. Bringing call processing closer to the network edge improves call quality and allows service providers to deploy virtual central office services quickly without costly construction and infrastructure.

Turnium CEO Johan Arnet commented, "Turnium's proprietary overlay and virtualized networking capabilities ensure redundancy, reliability and quality of network between cloud instances to deliver a high-quality calling experience. We are pleased to be part of the Linux Foundation Networking Group's global project team that includes Red Hat and other key leaders in the technology space."

Traditional central offices connect calls between video and voice callers. With the number of video calls, mobile telephones and Internet-connected devices expected to increase exponentially, delivering a higher density of central offices will be critical to delivering on consumer and business requirements. The efficiency and performance increases will enable next-generation communications including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Internet-of-Things applications.

