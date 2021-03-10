Turnkey Consulting accelerates US growth with Legion Star joint venture

LONDON and CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Risk management company Turnkey Consulting is to expand its US footprint via a joint venture (JV) agreement with Legion Star, a provider of enterprise risk management services headquartered in the United States.

Having operated a partnership model in the region for several years, driving up its business in the US is a core strategic objective for Turnkey.

The new JV partnership enables Turnkey to offer its Identity and Access Management (IAM), Integrated Risk Management (IRM) and Cyber and Application Security services to more clients in the US market and better service its global clients with US operations. It will help organisations manage these disciplines, with a particular focus on the unique identity challenges of SAP S/4 HANA resulting from the hybrid landscape in which these projects operate.

Legion Star, whose business operations focus on Identity Management, Cloud Application Integration, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Services, and Implementing Intelligent AI, will benefit from partnering with Turnkey's client network and resource capabilities globally.

With complementary offerings, Turnkey and Legion Star will combine forces to drive new business in North America as well as offer new service opportunities to current clients worldwide. Their collaboration benefits from the global shift to remote working that has opened up effective and efficient ways to operate with teams across the world; the companies can deliver the relevant skillset based on client need rather than location.

As well as facilitating mutual client introductions, the initial JV is structured as a vehicle to enable marketing initiatives such as collaborative events, and has been given substance by a joint marketing initiative; both companies have made contributions to kick-start a lead generation and acquisition campaign.

Turnkey undertook an extensive six-month research and due diligence process before selecting Legion Star as its preferred partner based on its IAM capabilities, as well as the alignment of its service offerings and organisational values.

Richard Hunt, managing director at Turnkey Consulting, says: "Building on our current footprint in the US the relationship with Legion Star should deliver results to meet our long term goals for growth. However, scaling up our operations needs to be undertaken carefully; it's a key but complex market which makes it critical to ensure we work with a trusted partner that is the right fit. The team at Legion Star combines a long-term commitment to the industry with an entrepreneurial outlook that both matches our ethos and adds to our operations."

Grant Small, CEO at Legion Star, says: "Turnkey has a strong reputation in the industry for successfully delivering risk management and ERP solutions to its customers. We're excited about providing our customers with a stronger set of identity-centric cybersecurity services through this joint venture."

Chris Patovisti, COO at Legion Star, says: "Both Turnkey and Legion Star have consistently placed a strong emphasis on the importance of company culture and the joint venture is a great opportunity to showcase our shared values of innovation and putting the customer at the centre of everything we do. We expect great things but the real upside will be for our clients."

About Turnkey Consulting:

Turnkey Consulting is a specialist GRC and IT security company that combines business consulting with technical implementation to deliver information security solutions in support of systems running both SAP and non-SAP solutions. It focuses on the delivery of specialised services in the areas of security, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), working service providers, audit partners and clients directly to provide the security controls and solutions that safeguard and complement the implementation of enterprise systems. Clients include some of the world's largest blue-chip companies alongside systems integrators and a number of government agencies.

The company was established in 2004 and has offices in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

Follow Turnkey Consulting on Twitter at @TurnkeySAPGRC

About Legion Star

Legion Star's client centric approach has helped its business partners build and maintain successful solutions in Risk Management, Identity and Access Management, and ERP. Through exclusive focus on building solutions paired with a combination of vendor-agnostic advisory services, deep domain and implementation expertise, and flexible managed services capabilities honed over 100+ successful implementations, Legion Star has pioneered the development of a model that balances, security best practices and operational requirements.

The company was established in 2017 and has offices in the Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, New York, and Phoenix.

Follow Legion Star on Twitter at @LegionStar

For more information, please contact:

Kate Alexander

PR Consultant

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Turnkey Consulting

Related Links

n/a

