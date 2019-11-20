Turnkey Technology Helps Entrepreneurs Meet Mobile Ad Demand

GAUTIER, Miss., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. businesses are projected to spend over $105 billion on mobile advertising in 2020, an $18 billion increase from 2019. UpCell Now, a Mississippi start-up, is making it easier for entrepreneurs to capitalize on this explosive growth by launching their own mobile marketing companies without any tech skills or expensive equipment needed.

UpCell Now has released a fully automated system to help local brick-and-mortar businesses increase sales by collecting mobile phone numbers from customers and sending them special deals and offers via text and social media messages.

Entrepreneurs can learn how to market and sell this service to their own clients by attending a free online training class.

"We developed a completely turnkey solution that allows anyone to start a profitable mobile marketing company with no previous experience required," explains UpCell Now founder, Dorsey West.

According to West, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to profit from the increasing demand for mobile advertising services, especially among small businesses, is part of a broader mission to improve local economies throughout the country.

Individuals and organizations interested in starting their own mobile marketing businesses with UpCell Now can get more information and register to attend a free training class at https://www.upcellnow.net.

UpCell Now provides user friendly mobile marketing solutions that leverage the popularity of smartphone and social media messaging to increase foot traffic and sales for local businesses.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Dorsey West at (888) 869-3489 or email 229609@email4pr.com.

SOURCE UpCell Now LLC

Related Links

https://www.upcellnow.net

