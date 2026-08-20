TurnOnGreen Reports Six-Month and Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Highlighted by Revenue Growth and Expanding Gross Margins

Six-month revenue reaches $3.49M with gross profit up 16%; Q2 gross margin expands to 47% alongside an 18% reduction in operating expenses

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiaries Digital Power Corporation ("DPC") and TOG Technologies Inc. ("TOG"), an emerging provider of premium power electronics and electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, today announced financial results for the six months and second quarter ended June 30, 2026. The first half of 2026 was highlighted by multi-quarter revenue growth, increased gross profit, expanding margins, disciplined operating expenses, and significant overall operational improvements.

Six-Month 2026 Financial Highlights

For the six months ended June 30, 2026:

Revenue increased approximately 6% to $3.490 million, compared with $3.284 million during the comparable 2025 period.

Gross profit increased approximately 16% to $1.634 million, compared with $1.411 million in the first six months of 2025.

Operating loss improved approximately 15% to $775,000, compared with $914,000 in the prior year period.

Net loss improved to $1.121 million, compared with $1.192 million during the comparable 2025 period.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

The Company's improving operating performance continued during the second quarter of 2026, with:

Revenue increased 4% to $1.754 million, compared with $1.692 million in Q2 2025.

Gross profit increased 21% to $821,000, compared with $681,000 in the prior year quarter.

Gross margin expanded to approximately 47%, compared with approximately 40% in Q2 2025.

Operating expenses declined approximately 18% to $975,000, compared with $1.185 million in Q2 2025.

Operating loss improved 69% to $154,000, compared with $504,000 in Q2 2025.

Net loss improved 47% to $348,000, compared with $651,000 in Q2 2025.

Q2 2026 marks the Company's sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.

Executive Commentary

"Our results for the first six months of 2026 demonstrate continued progress in strengthening TurnOnGreen's financial and operating performance," said Amos Kohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TurnOnGreen. "During the six-month period, we increased revenue by approximately 6% and gross profit by approximately 16%, while improving both our operating and net results compared with the prior-year period." Kohn continued, "Importantly, that progress accelerated during the second quarter. Gross profit increased 21%, gross margin expanded to approximately 47% and operating expenses declined approximately 18%, contributing to a 69% improvement in operating loss and a 47% improvement in net loss compared with the prior-year quarter. Q2 also marked our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. We remain focused on growing our power electronics and EV charging businesses while continuing to improve the underlying economics of TurnOnGreen."

Power Electronics Drives Revenue Growth

TurnOnGreen's power electronics business generated approximately $2.815 million in revenue during the first six months of 2026, compared with $2.486 million during the comparable 2025 period.

During the second quarter, power supply revenue increased approximately 34% to $1.628 million, compared with $1.213 million in Q2 2025.

The Company's power electronics operations, conducted through Digital Power Corporation, design and manufacture highly engineered power conversion and power system solutions serving defense, aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical and other mission-critical applications.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in demanding operational environments. The Company serves diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, industrial and e-Mobility. With more than 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen develops customer-driven solutions focused on performance, efficiency, sustainability and operational reliability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the Company collaborates closely with customers and global partners to engineer advanced power systems that address complex operational requirements.

For more information, visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including those containing terms such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions.

Statements relating to the Company's future financial performance, growth of the Company's power electronics and EV charging businesses, improving the economics of the Company, and operational improvements constitute forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current management beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially due to various risk factors, including modifications, delays or cancellations of customer orders; supply chain constraints and component availability; manufacturing delays; changes in defense budgets or customer specifications; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.TurnOnGreen.com.

SOURCE TurnOnGreen, Inc.