TURNONGREEN'S DIGITAL POWER CORPORATION AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEXT-GENERATION AIRBORNE RUGGEDIZED DEFENSE POWER SYSTEM

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) ("TurnOnGreen" or the "Company") today announced that its power electronics subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation ("Digital Power"), has been awarded a contract by a leading global aerospace and defense contractor to develop and manufacture a ruggedized airborne power supply for a next-generation airborne Mission Command and Control (MC2) platform supporting advanced military operations.

The power supply will serve as a critical subsystem supporting advanced mission systems and ruggedized display technologies utilized in airborne command-and-control environments. Designed specifically for military airborne applications, the solution will provide highly reliable power conversion and distribution in demanding operating conditions characterized by high altitude, extreme temperatures, shock, vibration, electromagnetic interference, and extended mission durations.

The airborne MC2 platform enhances situational awareness, communication, data fusion, and battle management capabilities, making it a critical asset for modern defense operations. Digital Power's ruggedized power solution is designed to support continuous operation of mission-essential systems while meeting stringent aerospace and military performance requirements.

"This contract award reflects the confidence that leading defense contractors place in our engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities," said Amos Kohn, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of TurnOnGreen, Inc., and Digital Power Corporation. "Our team is proud to support a program that enhances airborne mission command-and-control capabilities for military operators worldwide. We look forward to delivering a highly reliable power solution that meets the demanding requirements of this critical platform while further expanding our presence in the defense and aerospace markets." Mr. Kohn added, "This program reinforces Digital Power's position as a trusted supplier of ruggedized power systems for advanced military applications."

"Digital Power Corporation's engineering and manufacturing capabilities continue to strengthen TurnOnGreen's strategic position within the defense, aerospace, and advanced technology sectors," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen, Inc. "As next-generation defense platforms increasingly require sophisticated SWaP-C1 optimized power architectures, we believe Digital Power is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these market trends, creating opportunities for sustained revenue growth, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value."

The program will leverage Digital Power's extensive expertise in high-reliability power conversion, airborne electronics, and military-qualified systems. Engineering, qualification testing, and production activities will be performed at the Company's engineering and manufacturing facilities in the United States.

This contract award further strengthens Digital Power's position as a trusted supplier of ruggedized power solutions for aerospace and defense applications and expands the Company's participation in advanced airborne military programs.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) designs and manufactures high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. The Company serves diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, industrial, and e-Mobility. With more than 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen develops customer-driven solutions focused on performance, efficiency, sustainability, and reliability. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the Company collaborates closely with customers to engineer advanced power technologies that address complex operational requirements.

For more information, visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Statements relating to the Company's performance under the contract, completion of the engineering and manufacturing required by the contract, and the Company's participation in future military programs and contracts all constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly in light of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including modifications, delays, or cancellations of customer programs or orders. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

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SOURCE TurnOnGreen, Inc.