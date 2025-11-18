TurnOnGreen to Supply Proprietary Power System for Advanced High-Precision Medical Laser Platform

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) today announced that its power solutions subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation ("Digital Power"), has received a new purchase order from a U.S. medical device manufacturer specializing in digitally pulsed dental laser systems used in FDA-cleared regenerative periodontal therapies.

Digital Power Corporation high-precision laser power supply for dental surgical laser Official logo for Digital Power Corporation

The order covers delivery of high-precision laser driver power supplies engineered to support digitally controlled Nd:YAG dental surgical lasers for soft-tissue treatment and minimally invasive procedures. These advanced modules are part of Digital Power's expanding line of medical photonics power platforms, designed for clinical environments that demand consistent pulse performance, stability, and long operating life.

"Digital Power's medical laser driver power supplies are intended to provide precision energy delivery and reliable performance," said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. "This new order demonstrates Digital Power's position as a trusted supplier to global medical technology companies and highlights our growth in regulated medical markets. Our power conversion technology supports FDA-cleared laser systems requiring microsecond-level pulse accuracy and long-term stability."

Digital Power's capacitor-charging and laser-driver platforms are designed for flashlamp-pumped medical lasers, including Nd:YAG and Er:YAG systems. Each modular unit features high-voltage output, low EMI performance, and customizable interfaces engineered to maximize uptime and reliability in demanding clinical applications.

The company's power systems are intended to enable precise, repeatable energy delivery, a critical factor in achieving controlled tissue interaction, reduced thermal impact, and consistent surgical outcomes in dental and ophthalmic procedures.

"Digital Power continues to broaden its medical product portfolio with scalable, high-efficiency solutions that align with growing demand for energy-based dental and surgical technologies," said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. "These programs contribute to our long-term strategy of expanding TurnOnGreen's presence in regulated markets where we believe product reliability and performance are essential drivers of recurring revenue and customer retention."

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, industrial, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen delivers performance, efficiency, and sustainability of cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that are intended to enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit https://www.TurnOnGreen.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors including a change in future projected revenue due to modification or cancellation of orders. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

