Turnout 100 Launches To Inspire Single Highest Female Voter Participation In United States History

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnout 100, a grassroots movement dedicated to empowering women across the United States to exercise their right to vote, has launched with a goal to achieve the highest turnout of active female voters in our country's history with the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.

The campaign launch marks the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment on Aug. 18, 1920, which guarantees and protects women's right to vote in the United States. The ratification of the amendment constitutionally barred federal and state governments from denying votes to U.S. citizens based on gender.

According to the Center for American Women and Politics , nearly four out of 10 women do not make their voices heard by casting a ballot, with just 63.3 percent of eligible women voters participating in the 2016 presidential election. In a study by Gender On The Ballot , 30 percent of women stated they believe they do not know enough about politics to be more involved. Women were three times more likely to state this as their top barrier to vote than men included in the same study.

The campaign is a non-partisan, emerging grassroots initiative, that aims to empower voters across the country and inspire more women to cast their votes by providing reliable educational resources and encouraging women to pledge their vote, as well as amplifying other voices in today's movement for greater women's participation in politics. Turnout 100 will plan to gain traction as well as followers and supporters as the date of the national election approaches.

"This campaign was launched as a way to come together, drive change and celebrate the power of women in an effort to drive the highest woman voter turnout in the history of our nation," said Jenn Vickery, a Founding Member of Turnout 100. "This launch is just the beginning, and we look forward to announcing future initiatives as well as partnering with other similar organizations. We see this campaign as a true connector - we want to help enable and inspire women to cast their votes this November and amplify the importance of making our voices heard."

To learn more about Turnout 100 and pledge your vote in the upcoming election, visit https://turnout100.vote . To stay up to date with the movement, follow Turnout 100 across Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Turnout 100:

