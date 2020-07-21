Turns Out Laughter and "A Look Back" are Keys to Thriving in Tough Times, Top Author Reveals

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In challenging times, a healthy dose of laughter and a look back to happy times are proven keys to lift spirits, according to humor author Leslie Bilodeau Placzek, author of The Audacious Adventures of Zazoo Plazz: Part-time Superhero, Full-time Mom, Amazon Top 10 New Release in Parenting and Families Humor.

Front cover of The Audacious Adventures of Zazoo Plazz, Part-time Superhero, Full-time Mom Leslie B. Placzek Author Photo

"We come through tough times together with humor - it is essential to our resilience as humans," says Placzek, whose stories celebrate the adventures of her alter-ego "Zazoo Plazz" - and take readers back to the comfort of simpler times, especially Zazoo's childhood and school days in the 1970s and 1980s.

"Hearing about school and family was a nice reminder of happier times when life was simple and fun," said "Zazoo Plazz" reader Kim Kozlowski. "I'd give my right arm to get those days back again and be smart enough to enjoy every second. Thank you for the memories!"

Nostalgia thrives through the millions of followers gathering in "throwback" and "boomer humor" social media groups, celebrating the music of their teens and the toys of their childhoods, who get positive vibes by reminding each other of happier times. Nostalgia specialist Krystine I. Batcho, PhD says sharing memories reminds us that we came through difficult times in the past, and emphasizes the importance of - and strength within - a community.

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING:

"THE New Comedy Classic - a new star on the humor scene, in the spirit of Erma Bombeck … I believe Zazoo Plazz will not only be instantly memorable - but will become eternally loved." ~ Julie Ann Turner

"Leslie's is a voice that so many of us need to hear to remind us of our beauty, our strengths, our human-ness, and how fun and funny life is." ~ Paula K. S. Gardner

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Leslie Bilodeau Placzek lives in the Greater Hartford, Connecticut, area, recording snippets for this book in her head, her heart, and lots of top-secret notebooks. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times Money and Business section and the Journal Inquirer (Manchester, CT), among other publications.

For media interviews or to book Leslie to speak, share stories and delight your audience, contact [email protected]. Follow @zazooplazz on Facebook for YouTube videos and news about Zazoo events (virtual and in-person).

Media Contact:

Leslie Placzek

860.810.3551

[email protected]

SOURCE Leslie B. Placzek