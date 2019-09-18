Turnspire Capital Partners Announces Promotion of Abel Osorio to Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnspire Capital Partners LLC ("Turnspire") is pleased to announce that Abel S. Osorio has been promoted to Partner.

Abel joined Turnspire in 2016 and has played a significant role in the management of Turnspire. He is active in all facets of the firm's investment activities, including leading the formulation of investment theses, negotiating and executing highly complex transactions, and working closely with management teams and Turnspire Operating Partners to develop and execute transformative business plans.

"We are proud to recognize Abel's contributions to Turnspire's growth and achievements," said Ilya Koffman, Turnspire Managing Partner. "Since joining Turnspire, Abel has led investment efforts across our special situations investment strategy, played a vital role in the launch of our Executive Operator Network and Executive in Residence Program, recruited talent to Turnspire, and served as an active and value-added member of our portfolio company boards. Abel is a highly thoughtful investor and represents Turnspire with the integrity that we are known for in the marketplace. He is a true leader and we are thrilled to promote him to Partner as we continue to build momentum at Turnspire."

Prior to joining Turnspire, Abel co-founded Montserrat Capital Management, a value-oriented investment partnership focused on event-driven and special situations opportunities. Prior to Montserrat, he was Vice President at Battery Ventures where he sourced, structured and led the execution of leveraged buyouts in North America and Europe. He began his career in private equity as an Associate at H.I.G. Capital after working as an investment banker for Thomas Weisel Partners. Abel received an MBA with honors from The Wharton School and a BA from New York University, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

"I am proud of the work we have done at Turnspire and am fortunate to work alongside so many talented professionals who possess a shared passion for improving businesses," said Abel. "I am excited about what we have built and am eager to continue contributing to Turnspire's development."

About Turnspire Capital Partners

Turnspire Capital Partners invests in high-quality businesses that have reached strategic, financial or operational inflection points and stand to benefit from our hands-on, operationally focused approach. Turnspire's investment philosophy is predicated on creating value through operational improvements rather than through financial leverage. Turnspire strives to make each of its companies best-in-class in their respective industry niche, and then to grow the businesses through organic initiatives or strategic acquisitions. For additional information, please visit www.turnspirecap.com.

