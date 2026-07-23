Turnstile Evolves Its Flexible Quote-to-Cash Platform for Human and Agent Teams with a Read-and-Write MCP

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) extends Turnstile's unified Quote-to-Cash System of Record to AI agents, enabling Human and Agent teams to reason, automate, and act from the same trusted commercial data.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnstile today announced the next evolution of its Flexible Quote-to-Cash (QTC) platform with native support for Human and Agent teams through a read-and-write Model Context Protocol (MCP), one of the only Quote-to-Cash MCPs that allows AI agents to control the entire QTC process, rather than just access data.

Turnstile was built for businesses where pricing and packaging evolve continuously. As companies adopt usage-based pricing, outcome-based pricing, hybrid models, and customer-specific agreements, traditional Quote-to-Cash platforms struggle to keep up. Turnstile replaces disconnected applications with a unified QTC System of Record where pricing, customer agreements, usage, billing, and commercial data are captured once and shared across every Quote-to-Cash workflow. That foundation powers quoting, subscription management, billing, reporting, and AI-driven automations, giving Finance, Sales, RevOps, Product, executives, and AI agents access to the same trusted commercial data and context.

"For the last twenty years, Quote-to-Cash platforms were built for a simpler world of fixed pricing models and human workflows," said Jordan Zamir, CEO of Turnstile. "Today's businesses constantly evolve pricing, customer agreements, and monetization models, yet most revenue systems are disconnected and have not caught up to that reality. We built Turnstile around a unified Quote-to-Cash System of Record that eliminates that fragmentation. With our new Model Context Protocol, AI agents can now reason, automate, and take action using the same trusted commercial data people already rely on."

As companies adopt subscriptions, usage-based pricing, AI consumption models, and increasingly complex customer agreements, commercial operations have become significantly more complex. Every pricing change, contract amendment, renewal, or billing update creates dozens of downstream changes across the QTC tech stack. While people often bridge disconnected systems through spreadsheets and manual processes, AI agents require complete, trusted business context to operate effectively.

Turnstile's read-and-write MCP extends its QTC System of Record directly to AI agents, securely providing the pricing, contract, billing, and customer context they need to analyze information, provide recommendations and automate workflows alongside people. Human and Agent teams can now operate from the same trusted foundation, enabling AI-driven revenue operations rather than simply deterministic workflows.

The Turnstile platform includes four integrated applications built on the same QTC System of Record:

Quoting for configuring products, pricing, approvals, negotiations, and customer agreements.

for configuring products, pricing, approvals, negotiations, and customer agreements. Account Management for recurring, usage-based, AI consumption, and hybrid pricing models.

for recurring, usage-based, AI consumption, and hybrid pricing models. Billing for invoicing, collections, renewals, amendments, and usage-based billing.

for invoicing, collections, renewals, amendments, and usage-based billing. Reporting for revenue recognition, forecasting, pricing analysis, commissions, commercial insights, and AI-powered workflows.

Native integrations unify CRM, ERP, product usage, and customer success data into the QTC System of Record, while Turnstile's MCP securely provides the interface, trusted data, and context to AI agents and leading large language models.

"One mistake on a six-figure contract can cost tens of thousands of dollars today—and hundreds of thousands as we grow," Sumeet Vaidya Co-founder & CEO at Crafting. "Turnstile gives me confidence because every pricing decision, contract term, open invoice, and upcoming renewal is backed by the right data. Before Turnstile, I spent three to five hours every month manually reconciling contracts, financials, and product data across disconnected systems. It was a complete disaster. Now I have one trusted QTC System of Record, and Turnstile's MCP gives me a daily briefing with the contract, billing, and product context I need to proactively manage cash runway, negotiate complex enterprise agreements with confidence, and make better pricing decisions." - Sumeet Vaidya Co-founder & CEO @ Crafting

Most companies enter the market looking for better CPQ, billing, or reporting software because that's where their pain appears. But the underlying cause of that pain is that Quote-to-Cash data is fragmented across disconnected systems. Turnstile addresses this by replacing fragmented Quote-to-Cash infrastructure with a unified System of Record. Every workflow, whether performed by people or AI agents, operates from the same connected, continuously accessible data, eliminating duplicate integrations, manual workarounds, and costly reimplementation projects as businesses evolve.

The future of Quote-to-Cash will be defined by platforms that let businesses change without rebuilding while giving Human + Agent teams a shared foundation of trusted data and context. In this new era, Quote-to-Cash stops being a back-office process and becomes a catalyst for growth.

Learn more on the product page and watch a demo.

About Turnstile

Turnstile is a flexible Quote-to-Cash (QTC) platform built for Human + Agent teams. The platform unifies CPQ (configure, price, quote), subscription management, billing, reporting, and AI-driven revenue operations and revenue automation within a single QTC System of Record. Turnstile's Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the interface for QTC data and context to be securely delivered to both people and AI agents, enabling companies to support changing pricing models, contracts, and billing requirements without costly, time-consuming reimplementations. For more information, visit: https://turnstile.ai/

SOURCE Turnstile