Turntide Technologies® Expands C-Suite With Three New Hires To Prepare For Next Phase Of Growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turntide Technologies ("Turntide"), the company responsible for the Smart Motor SystemTM announced updates to their senior leadership with the appointment of three new C-Suite executives.

Michael S. Karim joins Turntide as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Turntide, Michael served as the VP of Finance for CDK Global. He also served as the SVP of Strategy and Operations for Hitachi Vantara and the Chief Financial Officer of GE Digital. He is a seasoned finance and operating executive with a wide breadth of software expertise. Michael attended the University of Michigan and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Senia Maymin joins Turntide as Chief People Officer. She is the former CEO of the global coaching business Silicon Valley Change, which provides guidance to CEOs and executives of large technology companies. She is also the co-author of the best-selling leadership book, Profit from the Positive: Proven Leadership Strategies to Boost Productivity and Transform your Business. Senia holds a BA in Math and Economics from Harvard, a Master of Applied Positive Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA and PhD in Organizational Behavior from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Brad Surak joins Turntide as Chief Product Officer. Brad previously served as the President of Digital Solutions at Hitachi Vantara. He was also a founding member of the GE Digital executive team, serving as their Chief Operating Officer. Brad earned a BS in Computer Science from Purdue University and was named a Distinguished Science Alumni in 2017.

"For Turntide, 2021 will be a year of considerable growth as we expand our reach into additional sectors and help to further reduce the global carbon footprint," said Turntide's Chairman and CEO, Ryan Morris. "I am excited to welcome Michael, Senia, and Brad to the team and for them to leverage their collective knowledge and passion to help drive Turntide through its next phase of growth. Each brings unique perspective and expertise that will be invaluable to our team. I am looking forward to working closely with this senior leadership team to help turn the tide on climate change."

Last month, Turntide announced an $80 million funding round with investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Robert Downey Jr.'s FootPrint Coalition Ventures, and Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, among others.

About Turntide

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Turntide develops breakthrough sustainability technologies that drive down energy consumption and operating costs in buildings, agriculture, and electric transport, creating a path to 100% renewable energy and business sustainability. The Turntide Smart Motor System is an open platform for sustainable operations, driven by a patented Turntide Optimal Efficiency Motor™ with intelligent automation and cloud connectivity. The Smart Motor System advances sustainability goals, saves money, and minimizes unexpected downtime. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

