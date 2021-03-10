Turntide Technologies Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turntide Technologies ("Turntide"), the company responsible for the Smart Motor System™ and the world's first sustainable electric motor with digital DNA, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021.

The list honors the businesses that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also transformed those challenges into significant impacts on their industries and culture as a whole.

"Despite unprecedented challenges, the companies recognized by Fast Company in the Energy category continued working to address the single greatest challenge our world has ever faced: climate change. Turntide is honored to be recognized among them," said Turntide's Chairman and CEO Ryan Morris.

Turntide is transforming the way the world uses energy. By combining modern computing and software control with proven reliability of switched reluctance motor technology, Turntide has set a new standard of motor efficiency, reliability, and intelligence to combat climate change. Turntide has seen customer energy savings reach an average of 64% from HVAC retrofits.

Over the last year, Turntide hit several company milestones including expanding its customer base and the completion of two funding rounds. It also acquired several companies, including two leading innovators in dairy barn environments, now called VES-Artex, and cloud-based building automation company, Riptide.

This award comes on the heels of the company's most recent $80 million funding round that included investments from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the FootPrint Coalition, and the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, announced earlier this month.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online here , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 16, 2021.

Learn more about Turntide Technologies and the Smart Motor System at turntide.com .

