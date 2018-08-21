TurnTo is the fastest growing customer-generated content provider to the IR 500 for the 3rd year in a row

Brands and retailers choose TurnTo for a wide range of reasons: the performance of the platform in collecting more product reviews, the unique Open Review Syndication engine, unrivaled related-applications like Community Q&A, Visual Reviews™, and Checkout Comments™. Additionally, the ease and flexibility of implementation plus the power of the platform's back-end and the ability to support global organizations provides industry-leading satisfaction.

George Eberstadt, TurnTo CEO, said, "Even though ratings & reviews have been around for a while, we still see great opportunities for innovation. As a result, brands and retailers looking for competitive advantages are finding them with TurnTo. These new Internet Retailer figures are telling the tale."

About TurnTo Networks: TurnTo provides the next generation of customer content solutions to top merchants and brands with a unique suite of four innovative products that work beautifully together – Ratings & Reviews, Community Q&A, Visual Reviews™, and Checkout Comments™. TurnTo produces more content of more different types, delivering greater conversion lift, better SEO, and deeper merchandising insights. That's why eCommerce leaders like Saks Fifth Avenue, Newegg, Sur La Table, and GNC, and brands like Cole Haan, Jockey, and Clarins rely on TurnTo for their customer-voice programs.

SOURCE TurnTo Networks

Related Links

https://www.turntonetworks.com

