Turnwell Mental Health Continues Expansion, Opens First Location in South Carolina

The new location will offer comprehensive mental health services in Charleston and the surrounding areas, providing patients with the tools they need to live life to the fullest.

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnwell Mental Health is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. With two board certified Psychiatrists, Turnwell Mental Health offers quality mental health services to adults and adolescents ages 10+ in the tri-county area for the treatment of depression, anxiety, OCD, and many other diagnoses.

"We are thrilled to bring Turnwell Mental Health to the vibrant community of Charleston," said Dr. Ashley Collins, DO of Turnwell Mental Health South Carolina. "Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where individuals can receive the support they need to thrive and live fulfilling lives."

Located at 600 Seacoast Parkway, Suite 200, in Mount Pleasant, Turnwell Mental Health offers a comprehensive range of mental health services, including general psychiatry and medication management, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) featuring the MagStim system with neuronavigation and Spravato, an FDA approved nasal spray used to treat depression. The clinical team is led by board certified psychiatrists who have experience treating all forms of mental health conditions in adolescents through geriatrics, and a therapist will be joining the team this summer.

To celebrate the new location, a community open house event will be held on July 16, 2024, underscoring the practice's commitment to being a partner in the local community. "We are excited to introduce our services to the Charleston community and the broader Lowcountry area," said Dr. Brandon Lilly, MD of Turnwell Mental Health South Carolina. "We invite everyone to come out and meet our team. We are excited to provide holistic care for patients in the region, designed to improve their mental health and wellbeing."

Turnwell Mental Health South Carolina is now accepting new patients with immediate appointment availability for both in-person and telehealth visits and is an in-network provider with most major commercial insurance plans including Medicare.

For inquiries or to schedule appointments, please call 843-868-2005, or visit https://turnwell-sc.com/.

About Turnwell Mental Health Network

Turnwell Mental Health Network is a clinician-led, integrated mental health group specializing in local and affordable care for individuals suffering from mental health disorders with a mission to expand access to high-quality care in underserved markets. Turnwell Mental Health Network offers innovative, evidence-based care models that combine both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. These integrated care models combine psychiatric services (including medication management and interventional treatments like TMS, Ketamine, and Spravato), mental health counseling (including IOP), primary care, and patient and family education.

Based in Dallas, TX, Turnwell Mental Health Network operates multiple freestanding outpatient clinics located in Arizona, Montana, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah with an aggressive growth strategy to partner with clinicians and practices across the country.

For more information about Turnwell Mental Health Network, please visit www.turnwellmentalhealth.com.

