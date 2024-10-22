Turo and CrashBay Announce Partnership to Transform Vehicle Repair for the Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Industry

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, and CrashBay, the premier digital marketplace revolutionizing collision and car repair solutions for fleets and insurance carriers, today announced their partnership aimed at streamlining the auto claims repair process for Turo hosts across the US and Canada.

This collaboration highlights both companies' shared goal to simplify vehicle ownership and enhance the car-sharing experience. CrashBay's easy-to-use platform allows Turo hosts seamless access to certified repair shops, ensuring fast, efficient, and high-quality vehicle repairs.

CrashBay offers a marketplace of trusted repair shops vetted for quality, reliability, and cost-efficiency. With this partnership, Turo hosts will experience faster turnaround times for vehicle repairs, improving the overall Turo host experience.

"CrashBay has been an invaluable partner to Turo and our hosts providing an easy way to find a qualified body shop for vehicle repair," said Turo Chief Insurance Officer Jeff Platt. "Hosts are an integral part of the Turo community and on the off chance that hosts need to file a claim, we want to ensure they feel supported and are provided with a suite of trusted and reliable resources like CrashBay."

"Over the past two years, collaborating with Turo's North American teams has enriched our understanding of creating an elite, integrated claims and repair service for Turo hosts," said CrashBay CEO John Harvey. "By refining our model in the US and Canada, we've established a robust platform ready for expansion in all 50 states and 10 provinces. We're thankful for our partnership with Turo and are eager to advance to the next phase, enhancing experiences for both hosts and repair shops."

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can rent the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® — Turo.

To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

About CrashBay

CrashBay is a digital marketplace specializing in end-to-end collision repair solutions for fleets and insurance carriers. Car owners and carriers can book appointments with shops across North America. Repair shops can list their businesses and access a-la-carte direct repair programs. CrashBay offers customized SaaS solutions, digital payments, and claims services for carrier partners. CrashBay is rapidly expanding in the US and Canada. For more information, visit crashbay.com.

SOURCE CrashBay