Turo Brings Italy to The Tournament

Italy may not have qualified, but its most legendary cars are still making the trip thanks to Turo.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Italy missed qualifying for this summer's tournament, soccer and car enthusiasts alike felt it. A country that has given the world Ferrari, Lamborghini, and some of the most beautiful soccer ever played wasn't going to be there–so Turo did something about it.

Today, Turo unveiled "Turo Takes Italy to the Game" a campaign inspired by the playful truth that although Italy won't be competing on the pitch, the country should still have a presence around the tournament this summer through the automobiles that have made the nation famous around the world. The campaign kicks off with an activation in Seattle, where a fleet of legendary Italian cars will make a dramatic entrance via barge along the city's waterfront, turning Elliott Bay into a larger-than-life tribute to Italian performance, design, and culture.

The voyage celebrates Italy's cultural influence, craftsmanship, and passion that have made the nation a global icon in both sport and automotive design. As a way for fans to engage with the campaign and further represent the country at the games, Turo is also dropping "Italy's Starting XI" lineup. The collection features 11 distinctive Italian vehicles ranging from an exotic Lamborghini to a vintage Ferrari to iconic Fiats available across 11 U.S. and Canada tournament host cities. Each vehicle will be available to rent on Turo for just $23 per day (before taxes & fees) in honor of the tournament's 23rd edition.

"Italy holds a special place in our hearts," said Turo's Chief Marketing Officer, David Corns. "Not only do they play a beautiful game on the pitch, they make some of the most beautiful cars on the planet. As we looked at the World Cup, we knew we wanted to find a way to celebrate a country that has contributed so much to both soccer and car culture."

Beginning June 17 at midnight ET, Turo will make the 'Italy's Starting XI' dream car lineup available to book on a first-come, first-served basis across 11 cities: Atlanta, Boston, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. One car per market, available for trips from June 19 at 10am local time through June 22 at 10am local time.

The campaign highlights Turo's mission to reinvent rental with its ability to offer travelers extraordinary vehicles that go far beyond traditional rental options and is an extension of the brand's latest "Before the Game" creative campaign.

Whether fans are road-tripping between matches, surprising Dad with the ultimate Father's Day weekend, or simply checking a dream car off their bucket list, "Italy's Starting XI" offers an opportunity to experience Italian excellence from behind the wheel.

For more information, including terms and conditions for "Italy's Starting XI" visit turo.com/us/en/take-italy-to-the-game.

ABOUT TURO

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. The platform removes the hassles and rigidity of the traditional experience by letting customers choose the exact vehicle they want, get it delivered to wherever they want, and to rent it for as long as they need.

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SOURCE Turo Inc.