Turo's 2026 Road Report: Growing Affordability Crisis Is Reshaping How Americans Access, Own, and Travel By Car

New national survey explores how Americans are thinking about vehicle access, summer travel, road trips, and the future of transportation in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, car rental marketplace Turo released its 2026 USA Road Report, a national survey of 2,005 Americans examining how rising vehicle costs and shifting lifestyle habits are changing the way people think about car ownership, summer travel, and the open road.

With gas prices up nearly 44% over the past year, new vehicle transaction prices at an all-time high of $50,326, and car insurance premiums up more than 30% since 2023, the cost of car ownership has never been more crushing for American families. The survey captures a sharp paradox: in a country where a car is often a lifeline to work, school, and basic services, millions of Americans are finding themselves priced out of the driver's seat.

Cars Are Still A Necessity But Traditional Ownership Is Under Pressure

Despite mounting costs, Americans aren't ready to give up their keys. The report finds that driving remains central to daily life, even as ownership habits evolve and financial pressure mounts.

Key findings include:

72% say cars are essential to their routine and lifestyle

51% agree owning a car requires financial sacrifice

53% want more flexible ways to access and pay for cars

At the same time, consumers are increasingly exploring alternatives to traditional ownership as costs reshape everyday financial decisions. For many Americans, transportation is becoming less about ownership itself and more about flexibility, convenience, and choosing the right vehicle for the right moment.

The report found:

64% say ownership costs more than they'd prefer

41% say rising costs are affecting summer travel plans

74% have adapted their behavior like driving less or delaying maintenance to save on car costs

The Road Trip Revival

Economic pressure hasn't dampened wanderlust, with many Americans still planning to hit the road this summer. Road trips remain a popular summer travel option and Turo is already seeing a +21% year-over-year increase in U.S. bookings happening between June–August.

The report found:

32% would choose a road trip as their ideal summer vacation

51% of summer travelers are planning a road trip

48% expect to spend more than 10 hours driving to and from destinations

National parks, beach destinations, mountain towns, and wellness-focused getaways ranked among the top travel experiences Americans are prioritizing this summer.

"This report confirms a clear insight: Americans still deeply value driving independence, but soaring ownership costs are moving transportation away from traditional models toward flexible access and convenience," said Tim Rossanis, Head of Turo US. "Despite economic pressures, we're seeing a renaissance of the great American road trip, underscoring a growing demand for personalized and experience-driven travel alternatives that Turo is perfectly positioned to meet. At the same time, we see a diversity of attitudes towards new modes of mobility across generations, setting the stage for a future where flexible access, and even autonomous vehicle travel, will play a more significant role in daily life and long-distance travel."

Additional findings from the report explore how different generations are approaching summer travel, with Gen Z respondents more likely to prioritize city experiences, Millennials leaning towards travel for experiences like sporting events and festivals, and Gen X travelers placing greater emphasis on scenic drives and small-town escapes.

Looking further ahead, the survey reveals growing openness to autonomous vehicles, particularly among younger Americans. Fifty-five percent of respondents said they'd be interested in using AVs for long-distance travel, with 71% of Gen Z saying they'd take a road trip in a fully autonomous vehicle. Even more striking: 22% of AV-interested respondents said they'd be comfortable spending seven or more hours in a driverless car on a future trip.

To view the full 2026 USA Road Report, visit: https://turo.com/us/en/car-rental/united-states/2026-road-report.

This study was completed on May 8, 2026 by using a cross-sectional survey to gather data on evolving transportation preferences and vehicle ownership decisions in the United States across generations in today's economic climate. The methodology was designed to ensure external validity and a comprehensive representation of the adult population within the United States. A total of 2,005 completions were obtained from participants from all 50 U.S. states from ages ranging 18-80+, with quotas in place for age, gender and region to ensure findings can be generalized at a national level.

ABOUT TURO

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. The platform removes the hassles and rigidity of the traditional experience by letting customers choose the exact vehicle they want, get it delivered to wherever they want, and to rent it for as long as they need.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Turo Inc.