Turo Recognized on USA Today's America's Best Customer Service 2026 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo , the world's largest peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace, has been honored on USA Today's America's Best Customer Service 2026 list, receiving a 4.5-star rating in the Travel, Transportation & Storage category. This prestigious recognition reflects Turo's ongoing commitment to delivering a best-in-class support experience to both its guests and hosts.

The USA Today America's Best Customer Service list spotlights companies across more than 100 categories that demonstrate excellence in delivering timely, helpful, and high-quality customer support. Companies are evaluated through a combination of independent consumer surveys, sentiment analysis, and customer experience data, assessing factors such as responsiveness, issue resolution, transparency, and overall satisfaction. Only organizations that consistently exceed customer expectations achieve top-tier star ratings in their respective categories.

In 2025, Turo made significant investments in enhancing its customer support and operational infrastructure, efforts that directly contributed to its elevated customer service rating. Key advancements include:

Deepened partnership with Spiral by UJET to better understand customer intent during support interactions, enabling Turo to refine its product and produce clearer, more effective self-help content and agent resource materials for faster resolution.





to better understand customer intent during support interactions, enabling Turo to refine its product and produce clearer, more effective self-help content and agent resource materials for faster resolution. Enhanced training for customer service representatives , focusing on improving preparedness, reducing customer effort, and elevating overall satisfaction during support interactions.





, focusing on improving preparedness, reducing customer effort, and elevating overall satisfaction during support interactions. Expanded automation for reimbursement processing , allowing hosts to receive payments quicker by reducing turnaround time on reimbursement requests.





, allowing hosts to receive payments quicker by reducing turnaround time on reimbursement requests. New collaboration with Laivly, integrating AI-powered tools to help support agents operate more effectively and efficiently, resulting in faster, more accurate responses to user inquiries.

"This recognition underscores the tireless dedication of our teams, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional support experiences," said Julie Weingardt, COO at Turo. "It's especially meaningful because it comes directly from our community of hosts and guests who trust Turo. We're proud of the progress we made in 2025, and this recognition strengthens our commitment to continue elevating the customer experience in 2026 and beyond."

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where you can rent the perfect car for wherever you're going from a vibrant community of trusted hosts across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and France. Flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky, you can skip the rental car counter and choose from an extraordinary, totally unique selection of nearby vehicles shared by local hosts. Entrepreneurs can take the wheel of their futures by becoming hosts and building car-sharing businesses on Turo, leveraging our established platform to scale their businesses to meet their goals.

With an unwavering mission of putting the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use, Turo unlocks the hidden value in idle and underutilized assets, empowering anyone to get in the driver's seat. Find your drive® — Turo.

To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandria Mao

[email protected]

SOURCE Turo Inc.