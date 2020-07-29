Turo Kicks Off Free National Drive-In Movie Tour For Healthcare Workers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate healthcare professionals working day in and day out to promote the health and safety of their communities, and to celebrate cars as essential spaces that let us be in the world while keeping our distance, Turo is kicking off a national drive-in movie tour that will be free to healthcare personnel and their families and friends on a first-come, first-served basis. The "Turo at the movies tour" will begin in August with events in Miami, Los Angeles, and the Denver metro area.



Turo is proud to offer these screenings for free to healthcare workers and their guests, to celebrate their service and give them a much deserved night off to enjoy a classic film from the comfort and physically distanced safety of their cars. Attendees can either drive their own cars to the event, or book something a little zestier on Turo to upgrade their evening digs. Turo is happy to provide $50 in Turo travel credit for folks wishing to book something special.*



The first event in the tour is slated to take place in Miami this Sunday, August 2 at 6:45 pm at the Hard Rock Stadium, with upcoming tour dates in Los Angeles on August 20 and the Denver Metro Area on August 31.

The Miami feature film will be Casino Royale.

Please join us for an evening of escapist reveries, and share the news far and wide with all your friends and family in the healthcare field who could use a night out!

How to reserve your spot:

For Miami:

To reserve your spot, simply email [email protected], attaching a photo of your credentials proving you're a healthcare worker and Florida resident. Once we verify your eligibility, we'll add you to the list and add $50 in travel credit to your Turo account, which you can redeem for the event or hold on to for your next adventure.

Spaces for this event are limited to the first 30 qualifying applicants, so RSVP soon!

Turo at the movies: Miami drive-in event

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

When: Sunday, August 2 at 6:45 pm

Who: Healthcare professionals in & around Miami-Dade county

* Terms apply. All information, including photos, is collected in accordance with our privacy policy and we will delete it after we make our eligibility decision.

