Turo Launches Electric Vehicles vs. Gas Trip Cost Calculator as National Gas Prices Hit 4-Year Highs Amid Summer Travel Season

New free tool helps travelers compare fuel and charging costs side by side before they book, empowering smarter, more affordable summer road trips

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With gas prices inflated across the country and more than half of Americans planning a road trip for their summer vacations, car rental marketplace Turo today announced the launch of its EV vs. Gas Trip Cost Calculator, a free planning tool that helps travelers compare the real-world energy costs of electric and gas vehicles before booking their next trip.

The launch comes after the AAA national average gasoline price reached a record $4.56 per gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend this year, approximately $1.38 more per gallon than a year ago. California drivers are paying as much as $6.03 per gallon and Washington is close behind at $5.70. Diesel has surged to a national average of $5.44, nearly a $2 increase year over year. With prices at a four year high, fuel costs have become one of the most significant variables in summer travel budgets.

Turo's new calculator, available at turo.com/us/en/car-rental/united-states/ev-vs-gas-calculator, uses AAA fuel-price data, U.S. Energy Information Administration electricity rates, and standardized vehicle-efficiency benchmarks to give travelers a transparent, side-by-side cost comparison for their specific trip. Users can input their destination, distance, and vehicle preferences to see estimated fuel or charging costs and identify potential EV savings before they ever reserve a car.

"For travelers weighing whether an EV makes sense for their summer trip, our new EV vs. Gas Trip Cost Calculator gives them a clear, data-backed answer before they book," said Tim Rossanis, Head of Turo US. "But beyond the savings, renting an EV through Turo gives people a real experience with the technology as they go about their daily life, on their own terms. That's how curiosity becomes confidence, and it's how we're helping move EV adoption forward one trip at a time."

A trip-planning tool built for today's fuel market

The calculator was developed to address a clear consumer need: as fuel volatility increases, travelers want certainty before they commit to a vehicle. EVs on Turo's marketplace can offer lower energy costs compared to gas vehicles on many trips, particularly where charging access is convenient and gas prices are elevated. Key features include:

Cost comparison using AAA fuel prices and EIA electricity rates

using AAA fuel prices and EIA electricity rates Trip-specific estimates based on distance, location, and vehicle type

based on distance, location, and vehicle type Transparent assumptions including vehicle efficiency benchmarks and charging-cost variability

including vehicle efficiency benchmarks and charging-cost variability Direct path to booking with available EVs near the user's location

The tool is designed as a planning resource for informational purposes, not a guarantee. Real-world costs vary based on traffic, terrain, weather, driving habits, and charging behavior, but it gives travelers a credible baseline for making informed decisions in a high-fuel-cost environment.

Expanding access to EVs at a critical moment

Turo has prioritized expanding its EV inventory and education resources, making electric vehicles more accessible to travelers who may not own one but want to experience the cost and performance benefits firsthand. Demand has been growing rapidly since March, with EV and hybrid bookings on Turo jumping by over 28% year-over-year the week of May 4, the highest single week increase in the last 6mo period. With this calculator launch Turo is meeting consumers where they are, at the intersection of rising fuel costs, summer travel demand, and growing interest in EVs as a practical alternative.

The EV vs. Gas Trip Cost Calculator is available to use now on Turo's website.

ABOUT TURO

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. The platform removes the hassles and rigidity of the traditional experience by letting customers choose the exact vehicle they want, get it delivered to wherever they want, and to rent it for as long as they need.

SOURCE Turo