Turo Earns 4.5-Star Rating in USA Today's Most Trusted Brands 2026 List

Car rental marketplace recognized among the most trusted brands in Consumer Services

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo announced today it has been named to USA Today's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list, earning recognition in the Consumer Services / Automobile category. The designation reflects the confidence millions of guests and hosts place in the Turo platform every day.

USA Today's Most Trusted Brands list is compiled through independent consumer research, measuring the degree to which everyday Americans trust the brands they interact with across industries. A 4.5-star rating places Turo among a select group of companies recognized for consistently delivering on their promises to customers.

"This recognition on USA Today's Most Trusted Brands 2026 list isn't just an award, it's a huge vote of confidence in our commitment to trust and transparency at Turo," said Julie Weingardt, COO at Turo. "What truly makes this recognition meaningful is that it comes directly from the heart of our community of hosts and guests who choose to rely on us. Their trust motivates us to double down on our investments in the tools and policies that make Turo the favorite way to rent a car, unlocking independence for all."

Turo connects people who want to rent a car with local car owners. With a community of millions of hosts and guests and hundreds of thousands of vehicles available across the U.S., Canada, UK, France, and Australia, the platform gives travelers access to a wide variety of cars while helping hosts generate income from vehicles that would otherwise sit idle. Trust and transparency are foundational to how the marketplace operates, from verified host and guest profiles to robust insurance protections and 24/7 support.

This recognition follows Turo's recognition on USA Today's America's Best Customer Service 2026 and winning The Stevie® Awards 2025 Bronze award for Achievement in Customer Experience. Turo continues to invest in the tools, policies, and community standards that make every trip safer and more reliable for everyone on the platform.

About Turo

Turo is reinventing rental to unlock independence for all, with hundreds of thousands of vehicles listed by a vast network of local hosts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, and Australia. The platform removes the hassles and rigidity of the traditional experience by letting customers choose the exact vehicle they want, get it delivered to wherever they want, and to rent it for as long as they need.

SOURCE Turo