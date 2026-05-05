Turo Turbocharges Host Growth Ahead of Massive Summer Travel Season Fueled by Sports Fans

With over 6.5 million travelers expected in North America for the summer soccer matches, Turo offers cash rewards, car buying discounts, and up to $10 million in dedicated financing to empower local entrepreneurs.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo today announced a comprehensive initiative to help hosts exponentially grow their fleets ahead of this summer's World Cup tournament. The multi-pronged strategy combines targeted cash rewards for US hosts listing new vehicles, purchasing partnerships with major automakers, and access to customized business financing through our lending partners.

With more than 6.5 million travelers expected to visit North America for the games, the upcoming travel season creates unparalleled potential for local vehicle owners to capitalize on extraordinary demand.

"This summer is a prime moment for our host community to maximize their earnings," said Tim Rossanis, SVP of Turo US. "By equipping local entrepreneurs with the opportunity to access capital through our partners and incentives they need to scale, they can build strong businesses and provide the exact cars global fans want, putting tourism dollars directly back into the local economy."

Cash Rewards for New and Existing Hosts

To encourage entrepreneurs to tap into the enormous earning potential this summer brings, Turo is launching market-specific cash bonuses across key U.S. cities and regions. A new host incentive is exclusively tailored for those who previously created a host account on Turo but have not yet completed their first vehicle listing. By finalizing their vehicle onboarding now, these hosts will receive $100 once their first vehicle completes its first trip. Existing hosts who expand their fleets are also eligible to earn between $1,300 - $4,600 total in rewards depending on market.

Automaker Partnerships

To complement the cash rewards, Turo has partnered with leading automakers to offer eligible Turo hosts special pricing to expand their fleets at a lower cost:

Stellantis: Hosts can save up to $8,500 per vehicle on Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo models.

Hosts can save up to $8,500 per vehicle on Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo models. Nissan: Turo hosts gain access to dealership-level purchasing discounts across Nissan's lineup.

Turo hosts gain access to dealership-level purchasing discounts across Nissan's lineup. Rivian: Hosts can take advantage of a Rivian purchase incentive, supporting the expansion of electric vehicles on the platform.

Unlocking Growth with Custom Financing

To ensure hosts have the capital required to meet peak summer demand, Turo's financing partners provide qualifying US hosts with access to up to $10 million in vehicle custom-designed financing. Through trusted lending partners including Westlake Financial, America First Credit Union, and United Leasing & Finance, hosts can secure car loans, lines of credit, TRAC leases, and refinancing options specifically tailored for Turo's business model. Whether an entrepreneur is purchasing their first dedicated vehicle or expanding a fleet of forty, these competitive financial tools remove the friction of scaling during a time when the cost of car ownership hits record highs.

Fans traveling to North America for the games will directly benefit from the growth of Turo's host community by being able to choose from an extraordinary selection of exact makes and models tailored perfectly to their trip instead of the rigid constraints of the traditional car rental experience, which offers generic, commodified categories like "midsize" or "compact". To ensure peace of mind, third-party liability insurance is included with every reservation to both Turo hosts and guests, alongside various levels of additional protection plans in the event of physical damage to the vehicle during the trip.

To learn more about the limited-time incentive, explore custom financing options, and start your entrepreneurial journey today, visit https://turo.com/list-your-car.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace, where guests can book any car they want from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether for an everyday errand or a road trip, Turo makes it easy for guests to find a unique vehicle at a competitive price. For hosts, Turo provides a powerful platform to share vehicles and earn income. Turo is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and France.

SOURCE Turo