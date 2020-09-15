Turo Partners with Dream Foundation to Fulfill Dreams

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, and Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, is announcing their formal partnership to fulfill lifelong Dreams together. Since January of 2019, Turo has become an essential part of many Dreams, hosting adventures for 30 Dream recipients and countless family members and friends, helping to provide comfort to the terminally ill including Steven, 33, who explored Muir Wood National Monument with his wife and young son, Maria, 65, who met her long lost sister for the first time, and John, 28, who took a scenic trip through Yosemite with his devoted wife.

"We're humbled by the opportunity to work with Dream Foundation to make these brave people's Dreams a reality," said Turo CEO, Andre Haddad. "As an auto enthusiast myself, I am a believer in the magic of an amazing car and the open road, and it's our pleasure to share this magic with Dream Foundation's community."

Turo's generosity evolved into an official partnership in March of 2020, but a formal partnership announcement and their incredible work together was halted as the country went into lockdown in response to the pandemic. Dream Foundation continued to fulfill final Dreams that did not involve travel. More recently, as hotels and restaurants started to re-open, Dream Foundation has begun organizing road trips within home and surrounding states for Dream recipients and their families. At the same time, as part of the marketplace's commitment to instill the importance of sanitation and disinfection to their host and guest communities, they launched new policies, programs, procedures, and products that allow for safe travel even to those with compromised immune systems including the Dream recipients that Dream Foundation serves.

"At least 60 percent of Dream requests involve travel of some kind, The pandemic and the restrictions on travel that it brought have been tremendously difficult for everyone," says Dream Foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Kisa Heyer. "Dream recipients can't put their Dreams on hold as they don't have the luxury of time. So we are truly thrilled to be able to fulfill Dreams involving travel once more, at least within home states or to neighboring states. And we are delighted to welcome back Turo as a Presenting Partner as they offer a much-needed travel option, making this renewed partnership all the more important and timely. "

At present, Turo will be integral in fulfilling final travel Dreams, but the partnership will evolve to allow employees an opportunity to participate in various volunteer activities to support Dream Foundation's Toy and Dream Granting Programs.

Dream Recipients must be at least 18 years old, have a life expectancy of twelve months or less, and lack the resources to achieve their Dreams on their own. To apply for a Dream, please visit dreamfoundation.org/how-to-apply.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, and the UK. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership.

A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community over 14 million strong with more than 450,000 vehicles listed and over 850 unique makes and models available. Whether it's a truck to help out on moving day, a Tesla for an exciting new experience, or a classic VW bus for a picture-perfect road trip, Turo lets you find the perfect vehicle for your next adventure.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, health care organizations and committed donors, Dream Foundation has given life to more than 32,000 final Dreams over the last twenty-six years. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding—we rely solely on private donations. To support our mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.

SOURCE Dream Foundation

Related Links

http://www.dreamfoundation.org

