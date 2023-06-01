Turo taps Yoshi for nationwide virtual vehicle inspections

Yoshi

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Cutting-edge virtual service will make it easier than ever for Turo hosts to get their vehicle inspected, leading to higher vehicle utilization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshi, the leading tech-enabled last-mile delivery platform for mobile car care, is teaming up with Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, to offer virtual vehicle inspections for Turo hosts nationwide.

Taking your vehicle for an inspection at a brick-and-mortar service shop can be a time-intensive process filled with headaches and hassle for the typical driver. By partnering with Yoshi, Turo expects to make it more convenient for its hosts to ensure the safety of their vehicles, seamlessly manage their businesses, and optimize earnings on the platform.

"Virtual vehicle inspections are yet another innovative way that the Yoshi platform is making car ownership and management frictionless for a major population of car owners," said Jon Miller, Yoshi's Head of Growth. "Our technology is well-positioned to help drivers nationwide through our unique combination of a certified technician, AI-powered customer service, and data insights from connected car vehicles."

Turo was founded in 2009 with a mission to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use. Guests can choose any car they want, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts in 11,000+ cities across the US, UK, Canada, France and Australia. As of December 31, 2022, Turo has over 160,000 active hosts, 320,000 active vehicles, and 2.9 million active guests from around the world participating in its marketplace.

"When our guests get into cars booked on Turo, it's important that they're getting into safe, high quality vehicles that have been regularly inspected," said Andrew Mok, Chief Marketing Officer at Turo. "This partnership provides a convenient option for our hosts to stay up-to-date with Turo's required safety inspections, while also providing peace of mind to our guests."

This partnership with Turo marks another major milestone for Yoshi. The Nashville-based mobility service leader started in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer gas delivery company, but has rapidly evolved and expanded to offer a full suite of automotive services to a wide range of clients.

Yoshi's monthly revenue has grown tenfold over the past two years, and the company currently offers a dozen unique vehicle services to its customers across 15 states – from re-fueling to car washes to preventative maintenance. Yoshi has also launched virtual vehicle inspections across the ridesharing industry to expedite the onboarding process for drivers. The company has completed more than a million vehicle services through its network of certified mobile technicians who provide both on-site and virtual services.

About Yoshi
Yoshi is a customer-centric last-mile delivery platform that is focused on car care services. The company provides gas delivery and car care services to wherever its customers are parked and has fully integrated with a number of connected car platforms, including General Motors' OnStar program. To date, Yoshi has raised more than $46 million with investments from GM Ventures, Bridgestone, and ExxonMobil. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y Combinator in Silicon Valley. To learn more about Yoshi, please visit: https://www.startyoshi.com.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

About Turo
Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

