Turo unlocks the future of car sharing with Turo Go

Turo Go hardware will empower car owners to remotely lock and unlock their cars, automatically track mileage and geolocate the car. In addition to making the experience of owning a car smarter, and the experience of sharing it safer, Turo looks to use Turo Go's connectivity applications to improve their customer experience — both for busy Turo hosts and for guests craving instant mobility.

"Inspired by our community and their calls for a remote access feature, we're confident that Turo Go will help accelerate Turo's mission of putting the world's one billion cars to better use," said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. He notes that many of the business' most valuable offerings, like car delivery and instantly bookable cars, were galvanized organically by the Turo community before they became an official part of the product.

In the future, in addition to supplying hosts with this connected car technology that can be installed in any car, Turo envisions working directly with automakers to integrate the Turo app with connected vehicles coming off the line. "We're talking with a number of forward-thinking auto manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, about solutions to further integrate instant mobility into our service. We see a future where new, connected vehicles leave the manufacturing line 'Turo-ready'," added Haddad.

"We're thrilled to be working with Turo on a remote access solution to support owners of Mercedes-Benz vehicles to easily share their cars," said Joerg Lamparter, Head of Mobility Services at Daimler Financial Services.

With over six million users and 4.5 million completed trip days, Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace and the platform best positioned to innovate in the $80 billion car rental industry. Turo is available in over 5,500 cities in 56+ countries. The company recently raised a $104 million Series D funding round led by Daimler and Korean conglomerate SK Holdings, with participation by Founders Circle, Liberty Mutual, American Express Ventures and Sumitomo.

"Forging community and creating a thriving car sharing ecosystem is in our DNA, and we're incredibly excited to augment the car sharing experience with connected car technology," continued Haddad. "Investing in connectivity and instant mobility access today will pave the way for the autonomous vehicle future of tomorrow. We envision a world where you can easily access a car any time, anywhere — an endlessly mobile world effortlessly fueled by our vibrant and intrepid community of trusted Turo hosts."

About Turo

Turo is a peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where you can book any car you want, wherever you want it, from a vibrant community of local hosts across the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Guests choose from a totally unique selection of nearby cars, while hosts earn extra money to offset the costs of car ownership.

A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community over six million strong with more than 250,000 vehicles listed and over 850 unique makes and models available. Whether it's a truck to help out on moving day, a Tesla for an exciting new experience, or a classic VW bus for a picture-perfect road trip, Turo lets you find the perfect vehicle for your next adventure.

Discover Turo at turo.com. Join our mission, work at Turo, turo.com/jobs.

