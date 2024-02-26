Turpaz Industries Appoints Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager

News provided by

Turpaz Industries

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ), which develops, manufactures, markets and sells both directly and via its subsidiaries fragrance, sweet and savory flavors and specialty fine ingredients announces today the appointment of Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager for the Turpaz Industries group.  With a career spanning over two decades in the food, flavor, and fragrance segments, Anna brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Continue Reading
Turpaz Industries Appoints Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager
Turpaz Industries Appoints Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager

Anna Corless has previously held key positions in Procurement, Supply Chain, and Operations with notable companies like Belmay, Manheimner, Kerry, and Frutarom. Anna's primary focus will be on expanding procurement functions tTo support the Turpaz group's growth objectives. Her appointment underscores Turpaz Industries' commitment to bringing in top-tier talent to further enhance its position in the industry.

Karen Cohen Khazon, Turpaz Industries CEO stated that "We are excited to welcome Anna Corless to the Turpaz Industries group. Anna's extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the expansion of our procurement capabilities."

This announcement follows the recent appointments of Pierre-Yves Cariou as the Global Master Perfumer and Joris Matthijs as Senior Flavorist, reflecting Turpaz's strategy of global synergies.

Company website: www.turpaz.co.il

Contact:
Yoni Adini           
[email protected].il

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346794/Anna_Corless.jpg

SOURCE Turpaz Industries

Also from this source

Turpaz Industries Appoints Joris Matthijs as Senior Flavorist

Turpaz Industries Appoints Joris Matthijs as Senior Flavorist

Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ), which develops, manufactures, markets and sells both directly and via its subsidiaries fragrance, taste and specialty ...
Turpaz Industries Appoints Pierre-Yves Cariou as Global Master Perfumer

Turpaz Industries Appoints Pierre-Yves Cariou as Global Master Perfumer

Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ) announces today the appointment of Pierre-Yves Cariou as the Global Master Perfumer for the Turpaz group. This is in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.