Turpaz Industries Appoints Joris Matthijs as Senior Flavorist

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ), which develops, manufactures, markets and sells both directly and via its subsidiaries fragrance, taste and specialty fine ingredients announces today the appointment of Joris Matthijs as Global Senior Flavorist to the Turpaz group. Bringing a wealth of experience and expertise, Joris will contribute to the expansion and enhancement of Turpaz's Taste segment.

Trained by senior flavorists, Joris has worked in several multinational companies, including IFF, Flandor Flavours International, Quest, Sensient and the Paulig group.  Joris's experience spans both sweet and savory for both the food and beverage sectors and his deep understanding of flavor profiles has brought successes across a wide range of food applications.

Karen Cohen Khazon, Turpaz Industries CEO stated that "We are excited to welcome Joris Matthijs to the Turpaz Industries group. His extensive experience and expertise be a great asset to the group contributing to the growth and success of our Taste segment."

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent appointment of Pierre-Yves Cariou as the Global Master Perfumer for the Turpaz group, reflecting Turpaz's commitment to assembling a team of top talent in the F&F industry.

About Turpaz
Turpaz was established in February 2011 and operates both directly and through its subsidiaries around the world in the development, production, marketing and sales of fragrance extracts used in the production of cosmetics and toiletries, personal care products and atmospheric application; also, natural and synthetic taste extracts, spice mixes and special flours (gluten-free) used in food and beverage production, unique intermediates for the pharmaceutical industry and the agro and fine chemical industry and citrus products and aromatic chemicals for the flavor and fragrance industry.

Company website: www.turpaz.co.il

Contact:
Yoni Adini           
[email protected].il

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2343404/Turpaz_Industries.jpg

