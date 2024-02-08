Turpaz Industries Appoints Pierre-Yves Cariou as Global Master Perfumer

News provided by

Turpaz Industries

08 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ) announces today the appointment of Pierre-Yves Cariou as the Global Master Perfumer for the Turpaz group. This is in line with Turpaz's strategy to grow and develop its innovation track within the group.

With a career spanning over 30 years, Pierre-Yves brings a wealth of experience in fragrance creation and research and development. His expertise extends to the development of both natural and synthetic ingredients.

Continue Reading
Turpaz Industries Appoints Pierre-Yves Cariou as Global Master Perfumer
Turpaz Industries Appoints Pierre-Yves Cariou as Global Master Perfumer

Having held key positions in internationally renowned fragrance companies such as Givaudan and IFF, Pierre-Yves has worked across the globe and his diverse experience reflects a deep understanding of the global fragrance market and a proven track record of success.

Karen Cohen Khazon, Turpaz Industries CEO stated that "We are excited to welcome Pierre-Yves Cariou to the Turpaz Industries group. We look forward to his expertise and creative vision contributing towards growing our capabilities and strengthening our position as a leader in the fragrance industry".

Pierre-Yves Cariou's appointment aligns with Turpaz Industries' commitment to pushing the boundaries of fragrance innovation and delivering exceptional products to our customers worldwide.

About Turpaz

Turpaz was established in February 2011 and operates both directly and through its subsidiaries around the world in the development, production, marketing and sales of fragrance extracts used in the production of cosmetics and toiletries, personal care products and atmospheric application; also, natural and synthetic taste extracts, spice mixes and special flours (gluten-free) used in food and beverage production, unique intermediates for the pharmaceutical industry and the agro and fine chemical industry and citrus products and aromatic chemicals for the flavor and fragrance industry.

Company website: www.turpaz.co.il

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337366/Turpaz_Industries.jpg

Contact:
Yoni Adini
[email protected].il

SOURCE Turpaz Industries

Also from this source

Turpaz Industries reports record results in sales and cash flow from current operations in the third quarter and in the first nine months of the year

Turpaz Industries reports record results in sales and cash flow from current operations in the third quarter and in the first nine months of the year

Turpaz Industries group (TASE: TRPZ), which develops, manufactures, markets and sells both directly and via its subsidiaries fragrance, taste and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.